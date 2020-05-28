UNDERHILL – Police said the Fairfax man suspected of shooting an Underhill man on Wednesday morning died by suicide after police tracked him to Colchester.
According to police, Evan Labonte, 24, of Fairfax, shot Ryan Prue, 28, of Underhill, on Wednesday morning at Prue's home on Meadow Lane in Underhill.
After the shooting, Vermont State Police troopers, including detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations,and members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, began a search for Labonte.
He was found in Colchester. When police, including members of the Tactical Services Unit of the Vermont State Police, attempted to speak with Labonte from a distance around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, he placed a handgun to his head and fired a shot, killing himself.
The incident began overnight Tuesday into Wednesday when Labonte sent multiple text messages to a former girlfriend.
Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Labonte ambushed a vehicle driven by Prue, the girlfriend’s current boyfriend, as Prue, 28, backed his vehicle out of the garage. Prue was struck by multiple rounds but managed to return to the inside of the home, where police and rescue crews were called.
Based on evidence including text messages and witness statements, an extensive search began for Labonte.
Late Wednesday morning, a vehicle driven by Labonte was located near Sandbar State Park off Route 2 in Milton. A Chittenden County sheriff’s deputy in an unmarked squad car followed the vehicle to the Breezy Acres mobile home park at the intersection of Creek Farm Road and Routes 2 and 7 in Colchester.
Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies converged on the wooded, marshy area in an attempt to peacefully apprehend Labonte and initiated an extensive search by foot and in the air that ultimately found Labonte before he died by suicide.
Prue was listed at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington in critical but stable condition as of Thursday morning.
Search efforts throughout the day involved the Vermont State Police; police departments from Colchester, Burlington, Essex, Milton, the University of Vermont and Winooski; the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department; the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles; wardens from the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife; the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; the Colchester and Essex rescue squads; Colchester Technical Rescue; and the Underhill Jericho Volunteer Fire Department.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing and encompasses multiple scenes, in Underhill and in Colchester. Police continue to ask that anyone with information about the events of the day call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.
