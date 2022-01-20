RUTLAND TOWN —A Rutland man, accused of pushing a shopping cart into a woman and stealing her Christmas shopping money two days before the holiday, has been released from custody and officers with the Rutland Town Police Department are not happy about it.
On Jan. 3, Ryan A. Morris, 28, pleaded not guilty in Bennington criminal court to one felony count of assault and robbery and one felony count of larceny from a person.
While the arraignment took place in Bennington, the case is being prosecuted in Rutland.
Morris was held without bail at the time, but on Jan. 11, Judge John Valente issued an order releasing Morris while his charges are pending.
In response, the Rutland Town Police Department posted a press release on the department’s Facebook page.
“In our opinion, releasing the person who committed this violent act does nothing to discourage such behavior from the rest of the people who wish to do harm to the public and leaves the victim feeling betrayed and abandoned by the system that is supposed to protect them,” the release said.
A call to Chief Edward Dumas II, of the Rutland Town Police Department, was not returned on Wednesday.
The alleged robbery was reported in the parking lot of Hannaford Supermarket, which is in the Green Mountain Shopping Plaza in Rutland Town, according to an affidavit filed after Morris’ arrest.
The release said Sharon Leonard, 66, who reported the robbery, is afraid to return to the plaza.
In an affidavit, Trooper Eric Jakubowski, of the Vermont State Police, said he spoke to Leonard on Dec. 23.
She told him she had been shopping at Hannaford, then left the store and was returning to her car, pushing a cart in which she had placed her purse. Leonard said she was putting a bag of groceries in her car when she felt the cart slam into her side, which she said caused her pain.
Leonard told police she saw a man running away with her purse, which held about $1,300, her wallet, credit cards, vaccination card and an iPhone.
Leonard said the fleeing man was running in the direction of the Holiday Inn. When Jakubowski and other troopers spoke to people at the hotel, they found a man who knew Morris.
The man, Austin T. Rodrigues, later told police he had been with Morris during the alleged robbery but denied being involved, according to the affidavit. Police found Leonard’s purse, driver’s license and vaccination card in a room Rodrigues was using and Leonard’s phone was found by hotel staff on the ground by a window of the room.
Valente issued an order explaining his decision to release Morris.
The order said Morris was arrested after police stopped a car on Dec. 31. Morris was a passenger in the car. According to the order, Morris admitted taking Leonard’s purse but denied pushing a shopping cart into her although he later said he didn’t remember.
Valente wrote that Morris had no record of violence in his criminal history and called the allegation about Dec. 23 “concerning” but a “secondary, not direct assault.”
“While these facts support there is some evidence Mr. Morris poses a risk to the public, there is not clear and convincing evidence that Mr. Morris’ release poses a substantial threat of physical violence to Ms. Leonard or the public,” the judge wrote.
The decision also notes that Morris’ mother had agreed he could stay with her while the charges are pending and she would notify police if her son violated the court-imposed conditions of release.
Valente ordered Morris to observe a 24-hour curfew except for medical and legal appointments.
He was also ordered not to have contact with Leonard and to attend a residential drug treatment program if there is an available spot.
By email, Ian C. Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, said Kayley Olson, a deputy state’s attorney, made a “robust case” for holding Morris without bail.
“Two state troopers, an employee of Hannaford’s and the victim all testified at the hearing. … Olson argued that the testimony and the exhibits, which included a video of the crime, justified holding Mr. Morris without bail until trial for this random act of violence in a supermarket parking lot.” Sullivan said.
Attorney Sean Milligan, who represents Morris, did not return calls asking for comment.
The release from the Rutland Town police noted the department and its officers have “no input into decisions by the court system once the case leaves the officer and is submitted for prosecution.”
Several of the responses posted under the release expressed outrage over the judge’s decision.
