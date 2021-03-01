CASTLETON — Before the pandemic, town police were quietly distributing boxes of food to a small group of people in need. Since the coronavirus has only increased that need, the cops have teamed up with a local nonprofit to feed more people.
“A couple of us, a couple officers, were taking part in watching over some community members that needed some help with food and different things,” said Police Chief Peter Mantello.
These were people the department had come to know over the years who for various reasons needed help, but hadn’t connected with a nonprofit that might lend assistance. Officers would supply food out of their own pockets or get it donated and periodically deliver the items to half a dozen or so folks.
“So when COVID happened, we upped the ante,” he said. “We started out with a section of our town mostly for elderly housing, they live by themselves in small units, and we started getting donations from several community members and organizations in the town, so our PD became like a grocery market where we put things in boxes, and we would do this every three or four weeks.”
The department was serving about 15 people after the pandemic hit. Sometime in May, the department made contact with Castleton Cares, he said.
Castleton Cares has been around since 2010, said Director Lyn Petty.
“Our primary mission is to provide a hand of hope to our neighbors in need, and through that we provide help with food, electricity, heat, and emergency needs,” she said.
The group serves Castleton, Hydeville, and Bomoseen, and runs off donations, said Petty. Last year, it distributed food for 600 people. It helps many elderly and works with Castleton University and others on several local programs.
“We had heard the police were doing these food boxes and that we were actually serving the same people,” she said.
After a meeting between her and Mantello, they found many areas where they could collaborate.
“At the beginning of COVID, everybody was trying to help everybody,” she said, “and we just thought we could really pool the resources that Castleton Cares has.”
Working with the police has been going well, she said. The two groups distributed food Saturday to the Castleton Cares usual 75 or so folks, plus the 15 the department had been working with.
“They know people in the community that wouldn’t necessarily come in to see us, and they’re able to reach out and deliver to them,” said Petty.
Mantello said this sort of work has helped boost officer morale and he expects it to continue even after things return to normal from the pandemic.
“It’s really established a strong bond between the police department and the community, because we’re not out there just dealing with people in emergency situations,” he said.
Petty agreed.
“We’ve really made a great partnership with them, and I think it will continue as long as there is a need in the community,” she said.
