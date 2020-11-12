WEST RUTLAND — About a month after the Stewart's Shops of West Rutland was robbed at knife-point, the site was allegedly robbed at knife-point again Wednesday evening.
A statement released by Vermont State Police said troopers learned after speaking with store employees and reviewing video footage, that a lone white male, described as about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds entered the store around 8:45 p.m., wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, blue jeans, camouflage baseball hat and a white face covering/mask.
The man brandished a knife and ordered the clerk to give him the money from the cash drawer, according to the statement sent by Detective Trooper Steven Gelder.
The clerk opened the cash drawer and handed over a large sum of cash, police said. The man left the store and was last seen walking west on Business Route 4, known locally as Main Street.
On Oct. 26, Jeffrey R. Kozikowski, 41, pleaded not guilty in Bennington County Court to a felony count of assault and robbery with a weapon. Because of the pandemic, the Rutland County arraignment was done remotely in Bennington.
Kozikowski was accused of robbing the same store at knifepoint Oct. 15. Charges are pending.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections online offender locator, Kozikowski was still being held at the Springfield jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the Wednesday robbery is asked to call Gelder at the Rutland barracks of Vermont State Police at 773-9101.
