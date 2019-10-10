The names of three officers from the Rutland City Police Department and one officer from the Rutland Town Police Department who were involved in the fatal shooting of the former Rutland mayor’s son on Tuesday were released by the Vermont State Police on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Vermont State Police, the four officers they named on Wednesday are those who fired their service weapons on Tuesday in downtown Rutland.
The three Rutland Police Department officers are Sgt. Adam Lucia, who has been with the department for seven years; Sgt. Kenneth Mosher, who has been with the department for 12 years; and Cpl. Elias Anderson, who has been with the department for four years.
Rutland Town Police Deputy Chief Ted Washburn, who has been with the department for six years, was the fourth officer.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said none of the officers had been involved in shootings in the past. Rutland Town Police Chief Ed Dumas could not be reached on Wednesday.
Christopher G. Louras, 33, of Rutland, the son of former Rutland Mayor Christopher C. Louras, died during the incident, which is being investigated by the Vermont State Police and which will be reviewed by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. Following protocol, the Rutland and Rutland Town police departments have placed the four officers on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted.
Kilcullen said he hoped the loss of those officers for the length of the investigation would not affect the service of the police department to the city.
“Through the support of those not directly impacted, I think we’ll be able to meet our staffing needs,” he said.
According to Kilcullen, the last fatal officer-involved shooting in Rutland was almost 25 years ago, on Aug. 23, 1995, on Prospect Street.
A 2013 Rutland Herald story about the retirement of Detective Cpl. Ray LaMoria said LaMoria was one of three city police officers who shot and killed Brian P. Pockette, 27, of Rutland. Police said Pockette yelled at officers to shoot him and fired a gun through a car door before police returned fire.
“It’s the only time I’ve ever had to pull the trigger,” LaMoria said in 2013. “It stays with you, taking the life of a young man. It was an unfortunate situation.”
Nine years ago, James Lamont, 36, of Rutland, was killed by police gunfire at the corner of State Street and Merchants Row on Oct. 28, 2010, according to the Rutland Herald. The lone officer in that incident was a Vermont State Police trooper and not a member of the Rutland City Police Department.
Police announced Tuesday they believed Louras had fired two shots using a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle at the police station around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
After the shooting, police used video surveillance to identify the car Louras was driving. He was spotted near the Rutland Shopping Plaza around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Police began a short pursuit with Louras that ended near the Amtrak station. At a Tuesday news conference police said Louras exchanged gunfire with officers using the rifle.
Officials have not yet released the identity of a body that was found in Salisbury on Tuesday. Police said the death of the man, which they suspect was a homicide, may have been connected to the police shooting.
As of Wednesday, police were still investigating what happened in Salisbury.
An autopsy was expected to be performed on Louras and on the body found Wednesday Salisbury at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the causes and manners of death. The autopsy is also expected to confirm the identity of the body found in Salisbury.
Vermont State Police continue to ask that anyone with information about the incidents call the Rutland barracks at 773-9101.
