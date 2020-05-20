Click It or Ticket will be postponed this year, but Vermont police say they will be on the roads enforcing traffic safety during Memorial Day weekend.
The statement, sent by Lt. Allen Fortin, of the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department, said the delay for the Click It or Ticket was because of the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, and the “resulting state of emergency declarations all across the country.”
As a result, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration postponed the national two-week campaign, according to a news release.
Sgt. Jay Riggen, with the traffic safety division, said he understood the national seat belt campaign might be rescheduled for the fall.
“Vermont is looking to organize its own detail for this weekend, understanding that Memorial Day is the summer kick-off and can be a deadly holiday weekend,” he said.
Riggen said it was in the “top of our minds” that this year was unlike any other.
“As the weather gets nicer, and the weather this weekend is supposed to be nice, and combined with the holiday weekend and ... isolation, the 'Stay Safe, Stay Home' orders, that is going to be this perfect storm potential,” Riggen said.
Gov. Phil Scott has lifted some of the restrictions on gathering of small groups and opening some businesses. Riggen said law-enforcement officers are concerned this could make some drivers careless about the rules that keep themselves and others on the road safe.
Fortin's statement notes that during the period of self-isolation and stay-at-home orders, there were fewer drivers on the road but states have seen a severe spike in speeding and other aggressive driving.
Police officials believe part of the reason is law-enforcement officers taking a cautionary approach to to avoid close personal contact with drivers.
“Even with the pandemic on our minds and social distancing becoming the new normal, we know that Memorial Day is the traditional start of the summer driving season. It is critical that everyone buckles up every time they go out, day and night — no excuses,” said Fortin, Click It or Ticket task force leader for Northern Vermont.
Police will be using roving patrols and checkpoints on roadways that have higher unbelted crash rates. Tickets will be issued to anyone who is not wearing a seat belt, including drivers that have neglected to properly restrain their children, Fortin added.
Riggen said during the Memorial Day enforcement efforts, he expected law-enforcement officers to spend less time concerned about equipment violations or non-moving violations in favor of aggressive driving, impaired driving, speeding and vehicles in which drivers or passengers were not wearing seat belts because they can “lead to serious injuries and deaths.”
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said the efforts of his department would be focused on the city. However, he said there will be a coordinated law-enforcement response in Rutland County, and expected some of those will take place around Rutland.
“We will be out looking to enforce motor vehicle violations and addressing seat belt issues whenever they're observed,” he said.
Kilcullen said it was the hope of police officers in his department that they see no motor vehicle violations.
“That means motorists are taking driving seriously and focusing on safety,” he said.
Riggen said police are trying to make sure everyone driving on Vermont's roads are safe.
“We're in this together. Both troopers working and troopers off-duty enjoying time with their families gotta live in these communities. The big takeaway is we are out here for us. The team is like this humanity team, this Vermont team and we're just making sure that everyone's putting themselves in the best possible position to survive the dangerous encounter if it happens,” he said.
Troopers can't guarantee other drivers on the road will be doing the right thing all the time but drivers and their passengers are better prepared if something goes wrong than those who are not belted.
