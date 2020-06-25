SHREWSBURY — A Reading woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route 104 on Wednesday morning, according to Vermont State Police.
Police said Randal Adams, 60, of Cavendish, was driving north in a 2017 Dodge Caravan when he crossed the dashed yellow centerline and crashed head-on into a 1997 Ford Explorer driven by Austin Turco, 20, of Mount Holly.
The crash, which happened south of Spring Lake Road, was reported around 10:30 a.m.
Turco was taken to UVM Medical Center in Burlington with serious bodily injuries. Adams was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Katrina Centariczki, 74, of Reading, was a passenger in the Caravan. She also was transported to Rutland Regional for treatment, but she died at the hospital.
Both the Caravan and the Explorer sustained heavy front-end damage and were towed from the scene.
Troopers with Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Shrewsbury Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service and Turks Auto Body.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police at 773-9101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.