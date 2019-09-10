What appears to have been a drug sale gone wrong resulted in a West Rutland woman being charged with a felony on Monday for allegedly stealing the $40 belonging to another woman she knew and sticking it down her pants.
Megan Poljacik, 33, of West Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland to a felony count of larceny from a person.
Poljacik was released without bail.
In an affidavit, Officer Jimmy Plakas, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was dispatched to the area of South Main Street and Killington Avenue on June 13 around 7:30 a.m.
Plakas said Kayla Ramos, 19, had called police to say someone named Meg stole her money, put it down her pants and was running away from her on Killington Avenue.
Plakas said when he arrived at the scene, he saw a blonde woman, he later identified as Poljacik raising her arm and swinging at a dark-haired woman, he later identified as Ramos.
Plakas said he put Poljacik in handcuffs and told her she wasn't under arrest but was being detained.
According to the affidavit, Ramos told Plakas she had been on the phone, holding $40 and Poljacik came up behind her and took the $40 from her hand.
Ramos said she followed Poljacik and asked her to give the money back but Poljacik put the money down her pants instead.
Plakas said as he questioned Ramos, she admitted she knew Poljacik because she “used to deal with her a long time ago.” Plakas said Ramos clarified that Poljacik used to sell drugs.
Plakas said he then spoke to Poljacik, telling her he believed there was “more to the story” than what he heard from Ramos and encouraging Poljacik to be honest.
Poljacik accused Ramos of stealing the $40 on June 12. She said Ramos used pepper spray on her friend.
The affidavit said Poljacik admitted to meeting with Ramos to confront her about the alleged theft but denied she took the money or put the money down her pants.
“(Poljacik) made references to how tight her clothing was that she had holes in her pants,” Plakas wrote in the affidavit.
Plakas said he searched Poljacik's purse and found no money but said she then told him, “If you want a woman officer to go and pat me down, I don't give a (expletive.)”
After asking Ramos to describe the incident again, Plakas said he asked why she was meeting Poljacik. He said Ramos admitted they were meeting to get heroin.
Plakas said he went back to Poljacik and told her what Ramos said. He said Poljacik said she had told Ramos she would sell Ramos drugs so Ramos would agree to meet her. Poljacik said her real intention was to “yell at Ramos, get in her face and maybe scare Ramos.”
According to Plakas, a female police officer soon arrived on the scene and Poljacik allowed that officer to search her.
“Officer (Ambrosia) Houle located two $20 bills (total value of $40) in (Poljacik's) pants. While attempting to take it out, (Poljacik) yelled that Ramos did not deserve the money as she (Ramos) robbed (Poljacik's) friend,” Plakas wrote in the affidavit.
If convicted of the charge, Poljacik could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.
