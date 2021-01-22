A Poultney woman could be facing 15 years in prison after police said she pointed a gun at a man and later fired it during an argument in West Haven on New Year’s Day.
Bridgette Wedge, 33, of Poultney, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon.
According to court records, Wedge was ordered held without bail.
Wedge was charged based on an affidavit written by Trooper Ryan Gardner, of the Vermont State Police, who said police were called on Jan. 1 around 6:50 p.m. about a family fight at a home on Route 22A in West Haven.
A man reported that Wedge had come to his home and that her kids had been there “since they got off the bus.”
“He started questioning her (about) where she had been, and she tried to shoot him,” Gardner wrote in the affidavit.
The man, who claimed Wedge was inebriated when she arrived, said the woman had two guns in her car. He said at the time of his call, she was in her car and the kids were in his home.
When police arrived at the man’s home, he told them Wedge had been living there for a couple of weeks.
He said when she had gotten there earlier that day, he asked her if she had been drinking, and she said she had. The man said he told her he wouldn’t let her take the kids after she had been drinking alcohol.
Gardner said the man had pointed to an un-fired bullet on the ground in the area where the alleged incident occurred.
“(The man) advised that she had the gun pointed at him, and he grabbed ahold of it and pulled it down,” the affidavit said.
The man told police that he got the gun away from her and put it on the roof of the car, but she grabbed a second gun. He said she threatened to shoot him, and then told him, “I just want to end my life today.”
The affidavit said the man took the second gun from her and then went into his home and called police.
He told police she came inside, holding both guns and “aiming them all over the house.” The man said Wedge called him an “(expletive) abusive, cop-calling mother(expletive.)”
The man said he and the children then ran upstairs.
Two children, 11 and 13, spoke to police. Their accounts supported what the man had told police.
Gardner said police took the un-fired bullet but found no spent casings or bullet holes in the area.
Wedge was inside her car at the home. Gardner said police found a loaded Walther-PPS 9-millimeter pistol in the car.
At the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police, Wedge spoke to police. She told police she had gone to the man’s home to pick up her children, but he put his hands around her neck and choked her. She said that’s when the gun went off.
The affidavit said Wedge admitted she had been drinking and holding a gun during the argument but denied she pointed it at the man.
Gardner noticed that the other people involved in the alleged incident did not support her account that the man had choked her.
Wedge was ordered not to have contact with the man or the two children and ordered not to abuse or harass them whether or not she’s in jail.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.