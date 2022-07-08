A woman who failed to appear in court last week to be arraigned on two felony charges based on allegations she stole a purse from a locked car at the Howe Center was arrested on July 4 and released the next day on July 5.
Later that day, the woman was arrested for allegedly stealing from the TJ Maxx at the Rutland Shopping Plaza. She was cited to appear in court on Wednesday.
She failed to appear, according to court records.
Elizabeth M. Capen, 30, who lives at the Travel Inn in Rutland, was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Rutland criminal court on one misdemeanor charge of retail theft and one misdemeanor charge of possession of stolen property.
When she failed to appear, according to court records, a $200 arrest warrant was issued on Thursday.
The latest charges against Capen are based on an affidavit written by Officer Timothy Rice, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he arrested Capen on Monday around 9:10 p.m. based on a $500 warrant that had been issued for her arrest.
Capen had failed to appear in court in June 27 to be arraigned on two felony charge, one count of grand larceny and one count of unlawful mischief.
In that case, Capen was accused of breaking one of the windows of a car parked at the Howe Center on March 21 and stealing a purse from inside. Maryesa White, director of RSVP in Rutland County, reported the theft.
Rice said when he spoke to Capen on July 4, she knew there was a warrant, the amount of bail that had been attached and why it had been issued even before he was able to retrieve the information from the computer.
Rice said Capen was taken to the Rutland jail but released by a criminal court judge, who imposed conditions, on July 5.
About 6:40 p.m. on July 5, Rice was dispatched to TJ Maxx in Rutland for a report of someone who was allegedly shoplifting. Rice said Heather Donovan, a TJ Maxx employee who called police, identified Capen and said she had left the store with merchandise, for which she hadn’t paid, and was walking across the parking lot toward the Walmart.
Rice said when he got to the shopping plaza, he saw Capen walking in the parking lot and carrying two bags with items that he “could observe were on hangers and had price tags on them.”
According to the affidavit, Capen admitted to stealing items.
“Officer Rice confronted her about just having been released from jail that same day and already stealing again. (Capen) told (Rice) she was on her way to sell the stolen products for money to buy drugs with. (Capen) told (Rice) to give her a citation so she could go get something else to sell for drugs to avoid being ‘sick.’ (Rice) informed her that he would be placing her under arrest for the theft and possession of stolen property. (Capen) was angered by this and insisted on being issued a citation and not being arrested,” Rice wrote in the affidavit.
Rice said he returned the items to Donovan, who told him she believed Capen had stolen other items from the store. She estimated Capen had stolen more than $900 in items.
While Capen was being processed, she provided an address in Pittsford but told Rice she had been staying at an address in the city on Park Street. Rice said in the affidavit that he was familiar with the address “because the landlord had called police for ‘squatters’ staying at the house after an eviction notice and tack order had been served on the tenants.”
According to the affidavit supporting charges of grand larceny and unlawful mischief, after allegedly stealing the purse, Capen told police “...she said she was feeling ‘dope sick.’ She saw the purse, hit the window and grabbed it.”
On Thursday morning, while this story was being written, Capen was taken into custody again, according to reports on the police scanner.
If Capen is found guilty of the charges for which she was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, she could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.
If Capen convicted of the charges for which she was schedlued to be arraigned on June 27, she could be sentenced to up to 10 years for grand larceny and up to five years for unlawful mischief.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
