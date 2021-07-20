MONTPELIER — More pop-up walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are running this week.
According to Gov. Phil Scott, 83.2% of Vermont’s eligible population has had at least one dose of the vaccine, the highest rate in the nation.
“As we’ve said all along, we’re not letting up on our efforts to make vaccines as accessible as possible,” stated Scott. “Across the country, we’re seeing cases rise, especially among those who are not vaccinated. It is never too late to protect yourself and get vaccinated.”
The following places are offering vaccines during their normal business hours.
Pharmacies at the UVM Medical Center’s main campus and Fanny Allen campus, UVM Medical Center’s South Prospect Street outpatient pharmacy, Community Health Centers of Burlington, Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care Clinic, and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Express Care.
Most pharmacies are also offering them, including most CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket and Costco.
Visit healthvermont.gov/myvaccine for more information on when clinics are open.
Wednesday
— Quechee Club at Murphy Farm, 593 Lakeland Drive, Quechee
— Londonderry Village Market, 5700 VT-100, Londonderry
— North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport
— Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
— 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, behind Burger King, Berlin
Thursday
— Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury
— St. Albans District Office, 27 Federal St., 1st Floor Conference Room, St. Albans
— White River Junction District Office, 118 Prospect St., Suite 300, White River Junction
— Town Line Tack, 1193 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia
— Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
— 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, behind Burger King, Berlin
— Waterbury Farmer’s Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury
Friday
— Lamoille Valley Field Days, 203 Wilson Road, Johnson
— Waterfront Plaza, Newport
— Capstone Community Action, 250 Industrial Park, Morrisville
— Firstlight, 212 Ideal Way, Poultney
— Bennington Museum Courtyard Music Series, 75 Main St., Bennington
— Halifax Community Center, 246 Branch Road, Halifax
— Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center— 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, behind Burger King, Berlin
Saturday
— Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road, Shelburne
— Mountain Market Place, 5700 VT Route 100, Londonderry
— Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department, 10 Island Circle, Grand Isle
— Stowe Community Church, 137 Main Street, Stowe
— Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
— 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, behind Burger King, Berlin
Sunday
— Lamoille Valley Field Days, 203 Wilson Road, Johnson
— Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Rutland Fairgrounds, 175 South Main Street, Rutland
— Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
— 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, behind Burger King, Berlin
