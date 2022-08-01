CLARENDON — After 39 years at the junction of routes 103 and 7B, Russ Janey’s farm stand is moving.
To exactly where, he said he doesn’t know yet.
After Wednesday, his last day at that location, he’ll be on the hunt for a new spot while still selling produce from Apple Hill Farm in Clarendon Springs.
Janney said Friday that he’s moving the stand because his lease was up and that he hasn’t been able to come to an arrangement with the property’s new owners.
“I have a farm over in Clarendon Springs,” he said. “We used to have apples, too. We stopped the apples about six years ago. We had an apple orchard and vegetables and now it’s just the vegetables.”
The orchard was 10 acres, while another 10 acres still hosts a vegetable crop.
“Now we grow sweet corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, pumpkins, eggplants, spinach, melons, beans,” he said. “Most of your regular vegetables.”
Originally from New Jersey, Janney had never been a farmer prior to him and his brother starting the farm.
“We started it from scratch,” he said. “We bought a piece of bare land and we planted apple trees in it. It took a few years for it to start to produce and that was in, probably around 1984, somewhere in that area.”
While Janney doesn’t have a degree in agriculture, he did spend some time in school studying it.
He worked the farm in Clarendon Springs with his brother, Larry, for many years.
“He got out of it; he had some physical problems, I guess,” said Janney. “Farming is tough on the body. I’ve got the farmer’s back — a farmer is always tilted forwards because we’re bending down all the time.”
He said they were fortunate to find the Route 103/Route 7B location for a farm stand.
“We ran into someone who had a building that was vacant and we found the owners and they were ecstatic to have somebody move in there and sell produce,” he said.
Farming has been enjoyable, though, he said it’s an enormous amount of hard work.
“There are easier ways to make money versus farming, but it has its pluses,” he said. “You’re your own boss. You have a lot of headaches, of course, with the bugs and diseases and stuff like that, animals. You always have something chewing away on your crops, but it’s rewarding in a lot of other ways, not necessarily financially.”
While there may be easier ways to make a living, Janney said farming does has some advantages.
“You’re outside in the weather, you produce a crop that people like,” he said. “People would come in and say that was the best corn or the best tomato I’ve ever had; it makes you feel good that people appreciate your product. People come back and they tell you about it, it makes you feel good and keeps you going.”
The stand hasn’t changed much in its nearly 40 years, he said.
“We’ve added some specialty crops over the years, things like health foods — kale, cauliflower, broccoli and stuff like that,” he said. “Not the most common or popular crops but people are concerned about healthy eating now and we try to accommodate them by growing those types of vegetables.”
He estimates that 90% of his customers are locals, though tourists will stop by occasionally.
Janney said he isn’t sure right now where the stand will reopen.
“We’re going to be looking,” he said. “We’ll be selling from the farm for sure, and we’ll be looking for another location nearby.”
According to town land records, in 2021 the land was owned by Pierce Thomas and Ardis King. It was sold on Dec. 31, 2021, to Sarah Kumm, the current owner.
