BRANDON — These aren’t your grandparent’s movies, they’re your great-grandparents’, and they were meant to be enjoyed on the big screen, with a crowd, all while a musician, who may or may not have seen the show until now, provides the musical score.
Jeff Rapsis’ silent-film series, which has been a hit among the young and old alike in Brandon, had to take 2020 off because of the pandemic, but it’s back this year, kicking off at 7 p.m. May 15 with “The Mark of Zorro,” an action-adventure movie starring Douglas Fairbanks, first shown in 1920.
The movies are put up in the Town Hall on a 9’x12’ screen while Rapsis plays the soundtrack live. Entry is free, but donations are welcomed and go to the Friends of the Brandon Town Hall, who’ve used the money to keep the building in shape over the years.
“You can get a sense of why people fell in love with these movies early on and fell hard,” Rapsis said Friday. “They weren’t primitive ancestors of today’s cinema, they were fully fleshed out entertainments in their own way, and when you put it all back together, it still works.”
Silent films were all shot knowing full well they’d be shown in theaters to crowds while the soundtrack was supplied live. Rapsis said being a theater musician was once a high-demand, full-time profession, one he had to rediscover for himself.
Rapsis lives in Bedford, New Hampshire. He became fascinated by silent films in junior high school through a teacher who showed them during study hall. Rapsis studied music, too, but didn’t like to follow sheets, and so never thought he’d do anything professionally with it. He was then asked to score a movie made by a local filmmaker, and found he enjoyed it, which ultimately led to him scoring silent films live across New England — and once in London, England.
His first time in Brandon was about 10 years ago. Rapsis said he came to score a screening of “When Lincoln Paid,” a silent film discovered by a professor in New Hampshire. The town screened it as part of a celebration related to the town’s role in the Civil War, with its connections to the Underground Railroad and it being the birthplace of Stephen Douglas, a U.S. senator famous for having debated Abraham Lincoln, as well as being a rival for the affections of the woman, Mary Todd, who later married Lincoln.
Rapsis said the Brandon Town Hall is the perfect venue for what he does.
“I was thoroughly delighted, because this is an old building with fantastic acoustics,” he said. “It was never designed to be a movie theater, but for what I do and the kind of sound that I do, the acoustics were really great. I enjoy playing there because it made everything I did sound better and more present.”
Hearing a film scored live is a unique experience, he said. Many films he knows well enough to hit all the cues, but sometimes he’s scoring a fairly obscure flick and things get interesting.
“You’re just playing it cold, you’re watching the film for the first time. It’s a bit of a high-wire act, I guess, but most films follow a certain narrative pattern you can pick up pretty quickly,” he said.
That wasn’t the case with one film, an obscure one with the plot being that a dam above a town was in danger of breaking and a young boy was to ring a church bell and warn the townspeople.
“So here’s the dam about to break, and here’s the kid running to the church, he runs into the church and he jumps on that big, giant rope to get the bell ringing, and here I am with the music starting to do the big bell sound, and then the title comes up, ‘But the bell did not ring,’” said Rapsis.
People get so caught up in the movie they don’t notice errors, he said. Many often forget he’s even there and that the music is live, which he takes as a compliment.
He said people might be surprised at how enjoyable the silent films really are, though that seems to be widely known in Brandon.
“Brandon, from the beginning, has been one full house after another,” he said. “I don’t know what it is, but there’s an appetite for this experience that clicked early and has never stopped.”
The silent films and the donations people watching them made accounted for about a quarter of the Friends of the Brandon Town Hall’s income, said Dennis Marden, president of the organization.
“It’s all ages,” said Marden. “It’s been great to see some younger kids coming in with their parents now to see some of the movies. Most of the movies are over 100 years old.”
He said with the pandemic, the capacity for these films won’t be what it was, but the hope is the gathering restrictions will ease and it can be close. Masks will be required and people will have to keep socially distant.
Marden said all of the performances and shows scheduled for last year that were called off plan to return, and the sponsors have all said they’ll keep supporting the Town Hall.
Visit brandontownhall.com for a full schedule of events, as well as a list of what silent films will be shown and when.
Marden noted that the Town Hall’s former website URL, brandontownhall.org, was allowed to lapse over the summer and was acquired by what appears to be a gambling or casino-related website. People have been asking about it and the Friends group is putting the word out about the new URL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.