ORWELL — A preschool student at the Orwell Village School tested positive for COVID-19, however the child wasn’t in school during the time they were infectious, according to school officials.
The Orwell Village School is in the Slate Valley Unified School District. District Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell, said Friday that school officials learned of the positive test on Thursday and that day sent a letter informing people of what was happening.
“We sent it out to all the Slate Valley families just to stem the rumor mill, hopefully,” she said. “There’s nothing we really need to change.”
She said the district informed the Department of Health and were told no further action was needed. Olsen-Farrell said the schools are all cleaned regularly as a COVID-19 precaution, but additional cleaning was done just in case.
The child in question was in the Mary Johnson Program, which is run through the preschool.
Olsen-Farrell said pre-k through eighth-grade students are still learning in-person, while the high school is still on a mixed schedule of in-person and at-home attendance.
The letter included information about COVID-19 and how to avoid getting it and spreading it. Some tips include regular hand washing, wearing facial coverings, staying home if you feel sick and maintaining social distance.
