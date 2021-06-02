POULTNEY — The bridge on Route 31 south of the village is closed to all vehicle traffic.
The decision to close it was made Tuesday, according to a post on the town’s Facebook page. Pedestrians and bicycles are still permitted. The decision to close it came after a recommendation by the Agency of Transportation (AOT). Town Manager Paul Donaldson said in an email Wednesday that a plan to resolve the issue is in the works.
Donaldson stated the AOT inspected the bridge on May 24 and discovered a significant crack in the bridge’s chord, near a gusset plate. He said the AOT recommended the bridge be limited to three tons until action could be taken. The AOT was back Tuesday and found a second crack in the chord. Following this, the AOT recommended the bridge be closed to all vehicle traffic.
Pam Thurber, bridge management and inspection engineer at the AOT, said Wednesday that bridges in Vermont are inspected at least every 24 months. If any part of the bridge is deemed to be in poor condition, they get inspected every 12 months. Poultney Bridge No. 4, as the AOT refers to it, was on a 12-month inspection cycle, as it had shown signs of deterioration in the past.
“The condition is such that we didn’t want traffic on it,” said Thurber. “We made a recommendation for closure, but it is something, I believe, that can be fixed. It’s a local bridge, so it’s up to the locals as to how they want to do it. That is being worked out right now and discussed.”
She said the town could decide to approach this in two phases, the first being just to get the bridge safe for regular vehicle traffic with the second being more substantial, long-term repairs. She said the necessary meetings are being scheduled now.
Donaldson stated that the bridge was identified as a high priority by the Rutland Regional Planning Commission in 2020.
“The bridge did not rise to receiving any funding for replacement in the last state budget,” stated Donaldson.
He said there are signs up for detours using Route 30 through Poultney and Wells, Route 149 in West Pawlet, and through Granville, New York.
“Currently, the town is exploring options,” he stated. Those could include some temporary fixes to the existing bridge, or a temporary bridge. He’s looking to hear from the AOT what the timeline would be for a replacement.
The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1975.
“Unfortunately, it is an example of deteriorating infrastructure that is happening all over this county,” stated Donaldson.
