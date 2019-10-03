POULTNEY — Slate is falling from the sky, at least around St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney, where Vermont’s hard winters and harsh winds are shaking loose the tiles on the roof of the church and sending the sharp shards plummeting into the land below.
“We have to buckle down and make sure it’s safe for everyone,” said Judy Stiles, one of the organizers for December’s Basket Raffle fundraiser. “You never know — it doesn’t take a strong wind to get them off. It’s dangerous. We’ve seen them fall right off and stick in the ground.”
The community has spent the past 18 months raising money to replace the roof, which will cost approximately $160,000, according to Poultney resident and fundraising organizer Nancy Parry.
“We’ve had a monthly raffle fundraiser, starting last October,” Parry said. “We have known for a long time that the roof needed attention.”
Thanks to previous donations from parishioners, raffle prizes and money from the Diocese in Burlington plus other funding sources from around the parish, St. Raphael’s community has taken in $130,000.
But it’s not enough: The community must raise an additional $30,000 to repair the roof, and planning committee member James Carrigan said they still need the go-ahead from the Diocese for their plans before they can announce specifics regarding contracts, materials and start date.
“We hope to hear from them this week,” Carrigan said. “We have to have a contract signed; the contractor will arrange for a lift and crews. ... It’s a three- to four-week project.”
Though Mother Nature has been generous with the parish as fall eases in, the parishioners expressed concern about completing the project before snow begins to fall and settle on the church, slowing the work and threatening the completion time frame.
Racing against the clock, their next efforts include their first basket raffle Sunday, Dec. 8, and Parry said they hope to raise anywhere from $4,000-$8000.
“We would be happy if we made $5,000 or $6,000,” Parry said.
The building was constructed in 1902, and 117 years have well-weathered the downtown church that holds Masses seven days a week for anywhere between 150-200 people, Parry said.
“They have looked into putting slate back up on the roof, but there’s also thoughts of a standing seam roof,” Stiles said. “They’ve said it’s more cost effective. ... We have four or five different bids, but the slate to replace it would be much more expensive. We’re hoping we can get it up before snow flies.”
Multiple calls to the Diocese went unanswered Thursday, and the church group said they need its sign-off to begin their construction.
“We’ve been sitting on pins and needles,” Parry said of their wait.
“We’re concerned that someone will be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Stiles said.
katelyn.barcellos @rutlandherald.com
