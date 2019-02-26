POULTNEY — The proposed budget for Poultney is slated to rise by 3 percent, an increase attributed to potential changes in employment and proposed pay increases for certified assessors in the listing department, Town Manager Paul Donaldson said.
“We try to keep things as close to last year's budget as we can,” Donaldson said. “Everything costs more these days.”
Poultney's floor meeting is on Monday, March 4 at 7 p.m. in the library at Poultney High School, and polls will be open on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Poultney Fire House.
The town budget is slated to increase $46,000, bringing the proposed total up to $1.2 million with most costs showing little difference from last year, documents showed.
Donaldson said the select board was weighing whether to budget for a pay increase if a part-time library employee became a full-time staff member, but no official decisions have been made yet. Voters will weigh in.
That pay increase would bring library subsidies up 22 percent to $190,000, increasing the library budget 19 percent.
The town highway department is slated for a smaller difference from last year's costs, increasing 1.9 percent to rest at $740,033.
The largest increases were due to salt costs going up 13 percent and summer construction materials which brought the respective summer budget up two-percent to $185,000, with highway overtime increasing 84 percent to rest at $12,000.
Equipment purchases dropped 58 percent, down $500 from last year, and the assistant bookkeeper position was not budgeted for this year, documents showed.
Tyler-Joseph Ballard, Carol A. Bunce, and George D. Miller are vying for the two one-year selectman seats.
The Quarry Valley Unified Union School District is looking to fill an open school director position that has no candidates on the ballot.
— Kate Barcellos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.