The 25 members of Poultney High School Class of 2022 became graduated seniors at an outdoor ceremony on Friday which was the 85th commencement for the school.
Gabriel Wescott, the salutatorian for the graduating class, shared the importance of the end of Robert Frost's poem, “The Road Not Taken,” reading, “I shall be telling this with a sigh/Somewhere ages and ages hence:/Two roads diverged in a wood, and I - /I took the one less traveled by,/And that has made all the difference.”
Wescott said it was “the most important lesson I have ever learned.”
After Wescott said he had learned how hardship is an essential part of learning and growing, he said people could “not change the past for the better but they could better themselves for the future.”
“These kids — or graduates, I should say — saw all of this adversity in their lives and saw two routes they could follow. They could go for the simple fix that wears off with time or they could take the difficult route, the route that requires a lot of work but yields warriors. The reason that my classmates and I are standing before you today is because we all took that path less traveled, the second option. To be blunt, we worked out butts off to be one of the classes that brought a state championship back to Poultney football,” he said.
Wescott said his class “put their noses to the grindstone” to return to senior class traditions that had been shut down for two years due to COVID.
“We fought our years strong and we came out successful, on top, victorious, donning graduation caps and gowns with the colors blue and gold. In essence, I have seen first-hand the changes that hardship has brought upon these graduates. They have grown up, become mature, so to speak,” he said.
He added that he was proud of his peers and thought they should take pride in themselves.
Valedictorian Bryanna Gloss did not give a speech during the commencement.
Rep. Patricia McCoy, a Republican who lives in and represents Poultney in the Vermont House of Representatives, read students a poem, “The Dash,” which uses the dash between the date of a person's birth and death on a headstone to represent the bulk of a human life.
“Some in this class may know exactly what their next chapter — their dashes — hold for them. Some may not. And that's okay. It's okay to not know. It's also okay to change,” she said.
McCoy encouraged students to be flexible.
“You graduate at a time in history when our world is dealing with tremendous challenges and at a time when the opportunities created by those challenges have never been greater. You are techno-wizards, born and educated in a technological world that for some of us was only found in science fiction stories when we were in school. … Your generation will take technology to new and even more creative dimensions,” she said.
McCoy told the students she wished them success and told them it was their time to fly.
“Whatever path you choose and wherever your dash takes you, remember, honesty and integrity are at the core of all you do. Never stop learning. Be curious. Give back. Don't forget to thank your parents. Live your dash. Do not forget the people who got you to this seat on this stage tonight,” she said.
Principal Joe DeBonis started off his remarks with recognition for member of the Class of 1972, who are marking the 50th anniversary of their own graduation, and teacher Janet Chandler, who is retiring after 17 years at Poultney. Chandler had served as the adviser for the National Honor Society and the Model Congress.
DeBonis told the graduating seniors that the job of the educators at the school for the last six years had been to prepare them for what was about to happen on Friday: Life after high school.
“One last piece of advice that I would like to give you before you are no longer my students here at Poultney High School. Do not let others determine your success. … Never let anyone tell you that you cannot be successful just because you come from a small town and a small school in Vermont. Remember, we are small in size but we're big in spirit,” he said.
DeBonis told the students they adapted and persevered, even with the challenges of going to high school during a pandemic.
“You, out of anyone, should be aware of this. At a young age, you've learned that the whole world can just shut down. Everything stops. Everything is canceled. So why wait for tomorrow what you can do today? Seize the day. Seize the moment. Seize every opportunity that comes your way,” he said.
The members of the Poultney Class of 2022 are:
Brock Matthew Baker, Amber Elizabeth Baptie, Kaylah Jean-Louise Bennett, Chloe Ann Brill, Taite Robert Pim Capman, Kylie Constantine, Dakota Drummond, Savannah Sky Drummond, Bryanna Gloss, Marcus Allen Hart, Emma Jayne Hayford, Owen Wray Hewes, Liam Richard Hill, Marissa Lynn Holcomb, Abagail Elizabeth Hunter, Colby M. Hutchins, Martin Mead, Lucas James Milazzo, Ayden James Morse, Matthew Roger Perkins, Tyler Pope, Jonathan Olin Stone, Lillian Jo Tetreault, Hannah Mae Webster and Gabriel Burton Wescott.
