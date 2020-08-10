POULTNEY — The chamber of commerce is looking for citizen of the year nominations.
Each year, the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce gives an award to someone who has done something to better the community over an extended period of time and who represents the town’s ideals.
The 2020 Citizen of the Year will be honored with the presentation of a personalized slate clock; a reception will be held when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. He or she will also be part of the Official Tree Tapping Ceremony at the next Maplefest in March, and serve as grand marshal in the next Fourth of July parade.
To nominate someone, send a letter to the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce with the person’s full name, address and phone number. Include a description of the person’s life and service, and why you believe they deserve the award. Include your own name, address and phone number, as well. Address the nomination to PACC Citizen of the Year, P.O. Box 151, Poultney, VT 05764. Electronic submissions aren’t accepted.
The deadline is Sept. 30.
One can only win the award once. A list of past winners is on the chamber’s website, poultneyareachamber.com
Dan Williams
