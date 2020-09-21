POULTNEY — A new maker-space has opened at the former Brass Butterfly building and plans to hold its grand opening this weekend.
The maker space, dubbed “REclaimED Makerspace and Skills Center” was started as a nonprofit by Danny Lang and Carl Diethelm, two graduates of the now closed Green Mountain College. The space officially opened at 169 Main St. on Sept. 2, but come Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. there will be an official unveiling to introduce the space to the community.
“We’re trying to kick it off with activities and demonstrations that show everybody what we’re all about, and so we’re definitely going to have family activities because we want to focus on youth education,” said Diethelm, vice president of REclaimED, on Monday. “We’ll be doing some crafts and paintings that kids can do, even young kids, and then have some live music, some tours.”
COVID-19 precautions are being taken, said Diethelm. People need to sign up for tours of the building, which REclaimED is leasing, to keep too many people from being indoors together at once.
“The big vision for me is to have a hub of people learning all kinds of skills, whether that’s using their hands to make woodworking or ceramics, anything that’s practical but can also be artistic, as well food and cooking workshops,” sad Diethelm. “In general, a community center for Poultney.”
Getting to this point has required REclaimED to overcome several challenges, said Lang, the COVD-19 pandemic not the least of them.
“We were supposed to open in March,” he said. “We were actually set to have our grand opening on March 21, and that was the week that COVID hit.”
The global pandemic was met in Vermont with a state of emergency declaration and an executive order from Gov. Phil Scott placing restrictions on non-essential business operations and people’s movements. Those restrictions have loosened since then, but the economic pain is still being felt by many.
REclaimED was born from a local economic tragedy, the closure of Green Mountain College in 2019.
“When they were announcing that, I was actually the shop manager for the school at the REED program, the Renewable Energy and Ecological Design program, which Carl and I both graduated from,” said Lang. “I saw all these tools that were there, that once the school closed I didn’t know what was going to happen with them and I thought that they could be used as a great resource for the town if we could get a grant to buy them from the school and we could start a maker space.”
REclaimED acquired the equipment, but there was a dispute between the group and the owner of where the items were being stored. Ultimately it was resolved, said Lang.
“It was a defining moment in our history. If we can get through this, we can get through anything,” he said. “After dealing with all that, we actually had a landlord in town who was really willing and helpful for our cause and they let us bring all our stuff to their property just to get it out of there.”
He said the former Brass Butterfly building has a long history of manufacturing. The Brass Butterfly company itself made home decorations. Lang said the goal is to get enough people to become members of REclaimED to use other parts of the structure and to work its renovation into classes held at the maker space.
“We kind of want to work on it over time and revitalize the building and use it as a mechanism for teaching a class on how to do a certain type of siding, or roofing, or something like that,” said Lang, adding that it offers a way to give people real-world experience they might not otherwise get in a classroom.
“Instead of having it clean-cut, this is how it would be in a perfect world, this is how it is in the real world when you run into rot or something like that,” said Lang.
While the original vision for REclaimED was centered around in-person hands-on learning, the pandemic has broadened the group’s strategy. Diethelm, who works as the outreach coordinator for the Rutland County Solid Waste District, said he plans to use the online educational skills he’s developed there to create online options for REclaimED members, perhaps sending them tool kits so they can better learn remotely.
To register for a tour of the space, people can email info@reclaimedvt.org.
