A Poultney man is set to be arraigned on a felony arson charge next week after police accused him of setting a fire May 16 at a camp on Saw Mill Hill Road in Middletown Springs.
Scott Saltis, 46, of Poultney, was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on July 16 to be arraigned for one felony count each of first-degree arson and unlawful mischief and one misdemeanor count of unlawful trespass, according to a news release from Vermont State Police.
Around 12:50 p.m., on May 16, Middletown Springs Fire Department was dispatched to Saw Mill Hill Road for a report of a structure fire at a remote camp.
At the camp, firefighters found the single-story building at the site fully involved in flames. Firefighters said most of the camp structure already had been consumed by the blaze before they got there, the news release stated.
Fire department members began an exterior attack of the fire. Despite their efforts, they were unable to save the camp, owned by Richard Lantman, of Ira, from being destroyed.
Fire Chief Joe Castle, of the Middletown Springs Fire Department, contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety's fire and explosion investigation unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.
Two Vermont State Police detective sergeants, James Wright and Todd Ambroz, with the investigation unit, and Assistant State Fire Marshal Stan Baranowsi, with the division of fire safety, began investigation May 17.
They found that while the camp was supposed to be unoccupied, Saltis approached the firefighters from the woods behind the camp May 16 and claimed to have sustained minor injuries from the fire. He was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment.
No other injuries were reported from the incident.
In May, the investigators said it was “unclear” whether Saltis was staying in the camp or nearby in the woods.
A prepared statement Tuesday stated the team of investigators had concluded Saltis “purposely and deliberately” set the fire.
“Saltis made numerous statements to firemen on scene that he set the fire because he had the 'virus' (COVID-19) and snipers had him in their cross-hairs,” the statement stated.
Investigators learned Saltis had been trespassing and living on the property and within the camp despite being issued numerous notices against trespassing by Lantman and the police.
At the completion of the investigation, the whereabouts of Saltis was unknown, but on June 15, law enforcement officials applied for an arrest warrant.
Saltis was located and taken into custody without incident. During the arrest, police learned Saltis also was named in an outstanding warrant for a different charge of unlawful trespass.
In an email, Wright said there was no indication Saltis had COVID-19. He is being held at the Springfield jail prior to his scheduled arraignment July 16 in Rutland.
Rachel Feldman, a spokeswoman for the Vermont Department of Corrections, pointed out the department's current policy is to test all incoming inmates for COVID-19. When entering a facility, an inmate is placed in quarantine for up to 14 days while awaiting the results of testing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Wright at the Shaftsbury barracks of Vermont State Police at 442-5421 or call the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program hotline at (800)-322-7766.
