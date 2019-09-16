A Poultney man had his bail dropped from $100,000 to $10,000 after being arrested as a fugitive from justice for New York for felony burglary, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated harassment, according to statements from the Granville Police Department.
Neimiah Van Guilder, 33, was arraigned on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest out of Washington County Superior Court in New York on Saturday, after he allegedly broke into the home of the mother of his child and tried to take his son from the property, according to an affidavit. Van Guilder got into a physical altercation with the child's mother during the incident, shoving her and removing his 9-year-old biological son, of whom the mother has sole custody, according to the affidavit.
A warrant for Van Guilder's arrest was subsequently issued in Granville on Saturday, accusing him of second-degree burglary, endangering a child, and second-degree aggravated harassment.
Katelyn Atwood, Van Guilder's legal representation, asked for reduced bail for Van Guilder as he allegedly has a home, a wife, two children and a business in Poultney, and any amount of bail or incarceration would restrict his ability to care for them.
While in court, Atwood said Van Guilder was not a flight risk, as could be drawn from his history in the area, and Atwood asked for relief from bail so Van Guilder could “turn himself in,” in Washington County, New York.
Bail was subsequently dropped from $100,000 to $10,000. Van Guilder would be held at Marble Valley Correctional Facility until bail was posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.