A Poultney man was arraigned on a felony charge on Monday after police said he led them on a high-speed chase in the Fair Haven area in November.
David Patrick Saltis, 34, of Poultney, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of negligent driving while attempting to elude law-enforcement officers, as well as a misdemeanor count of negligent driving.
Saltis was released without bail.
The charges against Saltis were based on an affidavit written by Sgt. Dale Kerber of the Fair Haven Police Department, who said he was conducting speed and aggressive-driving enforcement on Nov. 2 aound 7 p.m. for the Fair Haven and Poultney area when he spotted a vehicle he believed was speeding on Route 22A.
Kerber said what caught his attention was that he had spotted a car going 63 mph according to radar, but a second vehicle, a 1999 Saab convertible, passed the first. The affidavit said Kerber’s radar recorded the Saab, which Kerber said he later learned was allegedly driven by Saltis, going 88 mph.
Kerber said the flashing lights and siren of his police cruiser were on during the chase.
“As the vehicle neared the intersection with Main Road in West Haven, (Saltis) braked hard and actually went past the turn before turning left into the road ditch and then back into Main Road. (Saltis) continued to operate at a high rate of speed on Main Road, traveling around corners blindly on the wrong side of the road,” Kerber wrote in the affidavit.
Kerber said Saltis allegedly continued driving faster than the speed limit as the pursuit continued into the village area of Benson.
According to Kerber, he eased off on the chase several times because he was concerned about how fast the Saab and his cruiser were going and the risk it presented.
Kerber said he also noted Saltis was driving on roads with twists and turns. At some points, Saltis was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road.
“(Saltis’ driving) the entire time I was in pursuit was in wanton disregard for anyone else on the roadway. The only good thing was the fact we met only a few cars traveling the opposite direction during this pursuit. Had another vehicle been traveling the opposite direction on any of these sharp corners, there would have been serious injury or worse,” Kerber wrote.
Kerber said Saltis stopped when he was on Stage Road because there were two police cruisers, one each from the Fair Haven and Castleton police departments, that were prepared to stop him. Kerber said he ordered Saltis out of the Saab and then realized he knew Saltis from previous law-enforcement encounters.
Kerber said he noted an odor of intoxicants on Saltis’ breath but Saltis was later screened and found to be unimpaired.
“(Saltis said) he ran because the car was not legal. (Saltis said) he bought the car a few months ago and never bothered to register or insure it,” Kerber wrote in the affidavit.
Saltis is scheduled to be back in court on April 6.
If convicted of both charges against him, Saltis could be sentenced to up to seven years in jail.
