A Poultney man faces a mandatory minimum of almost 50 years in jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl during in the last year.
Daniel Allen Sr., 33, of Poultney, is being held without bail in the Rutland jail.
On Friday, Allen pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, two felony counts of aggravated sexual assault on someone younger than 13 and one felony count of repeated aggravated sexual assault on a child.
The charge of repeated aggravated sexual assault on a child carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 25 years in jail if the defendant is convicted. Each charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child carries a mandatory minimum penalty of two years and the charges of sexual assault on someone younger than 13 carry mandatory minimums of 10 years. Both sexual assault charges carry a maximum term of life in prison.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Detective Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he had been assigned to the case Aug. 4.
A woman related to the 7-year-old girl contacted police Aug. 4 to say she believed Allen, who is also related to the girl, may have sexually assaulted the child.
A nurse in the emergency department at the hospital told police the girl had told her Allen “did something inappropriate and … told her not to tell anyone.”
Ashe, working with Chief Edward Dumas II, chief of the Rutland Town Police Department and an investigator for the Rutland County Special Investigations Unit, spoke to a Poultney woman on Aug. 4 who said she had seen the 7-year-old girl inappropriately touch her 12-year-old daughter.
Both the mothers, of the 7-year-old and 12-year-old, spoke with the 7-year-old after the touching incident. The girl allegedly told the two mothers that Allen had sexual contact with her and told her to keep it a secret.
Investigators, including Laurie Bland from the Vermont Department for Children and Families, met with the 7-year-old, also on Aug. 4, at the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center.
The affidavit said the girl, who will be a second-grader in September, told investigators “she doesn’t like talking about it and she likes being alone.”
A male police detective left the interview, after asking the girl if that’s what she wanted, and Bland eventually conducted three interviews with the girl. The last interview took place Aug. 13.
Ashe said he and Detective Jimmy Plakas, also of the Rutland City Police Department, found Allen outside the Rutland courthouse on Merchants Row around 8 a.m. Aug. 14.
At the police station, Allen was interviewed by police. Ashe said Allen initially denied all the allegations made by the child.
However, during the interview, Allen admitted the girl touched him, the affidavit said.
Ashe said Allen told him that first incident happened when he and the girl were talking about sex between a man and a woman and said he exposed himself to her. The affidavit said Allen told police this happened “about three more times” during the past year.
Also, Allen allegedly told police about other sexual contact with the girl, which he said she initiated when she followed him into the bathroom.
“Daniel expressed to me that he was sorry for this and wished it never happened. Daniel told me that he wishes he could take it all back. Daniel said that he never got aroused when this happened and it made him feel sad inside,” Ashe wrote in the affidavit.
According to Ashe, Allen told police he was currently living in Granville, New York. The woman who first reported the allegations to police said he had told her he was considering leaving Vermont to stay with a relative in Georgia.
In a motion asking the court to hold Allen without bail, Travis Weaver, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, referred to Allen’s out of state ties and said the allegations against Allen indicated he presented a danger to public safety.
