POULTNEY — According to The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce, the local business community will kick off the holiday season on Saturday, for the event known as Small Business Saturday, as volunteers decorate the downtown.
Visitors are encouraged to visit the downtown Main Street area, stop in historic East Poultney, or roam the back roads to visit small businesses tucked away in the woods or along the fields. Small Business Saturday and the Shop Small, Buy Local holiday period is for everyone.
Poultney residents and local businesses embrace the feeling of community. Local people, businesses and organizations help each other throughout the year.
Business owners provide local jobs, prizes for club and charity fund-raisers and serve as sponsors for local events. Volunteers organize and run the many small social, professional, charity and interest groups.
Local businesses will offer discounts and special deals on Saturday and the “Shop Small” holiday season. The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce will create promotions, contests and prizes to encourage people to shop at small businesses and to return.
The season will start with “Poultney Bingo” which will encourage entrants to go to different businesses to shop and collect signatures or stamps from the business. Prizes will include promotional items, donations from businesses and gift certificates.
Because of the pandemic, some of the traditional activities for the holiday season had to be canceled or modified for one more year. But Poultney business leaders are hoping enough people will be vaccinated by 2022 to allow a return next year to some of the traditions.
Holiday events that are planned to go on this year include the Poultney Women’s Club Tree of Giving and Santa will still visit the village brought by Poultney Fire Company on a firetruck on Dec. 4.
Those who plan to visit should check the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/poultneypubliclibrary in early December for information about the Memory Tree lighting and other events.
Some new traditions are starting. The Poultney Downtown Revitalization Committee is collaborating with organizations like the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce, the Poultney Rotary and the Poultney Women’s Club and others to “Decorate Downtown Poultney” on Saturday. Live trees will be attached to all 40 of the decorative lamp posts, then decorated with white lights. A lighting ceremony is planned for late Saturday afternoon as darkness falls.
Another new event is planned by the Young At Heart Senior Center which will host an outdoor gathering on Dec. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy caroling, music, a bonfire, homemade cookies, and cocoa while safely staying in their cars. The event will also include a visit from Santa.
Plans are in the works for events on the former college campus as well.
So visit Poultney on Small Business Saturday, and join the Poultney family as they give back to the people who have supported them all year long.
The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to guide, inspire and promote the best interests of the business and professional members of the Poultney area, and to enhance the economic, cultural, educational, and recreational opportunities of its citizens.
