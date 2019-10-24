POULTNEY — Multiple videos and photographs submitted by residents show oil tankers and flatbed trucks hauling large loads driving toward the East Poultney Bridge, which has an updated weight limit of 8 tons.
Town Manager Paul Donaldson said the town is exploring options prior to the total bridge replacement that the Agency of Transportation said is slated for 2023, given the state’s concern for the deteriorating abutments of the bridge.
In an email sent to town and state officials including Rep. Patricia McCoy, Donaldson and AOT, Poultney resident Nanette Greer claimed video footage of the bridge revealed several hundred vehicles crossing the bridge as opposed to the 50 to 100 speculated by Planning Commission Chairman Mark Teetor.
“My webcam, pointed at Thrall Road, is activated by passing vehicles,” Greer wrote in the email. “Each day it shows how many ‘events’ have taken place, i.e., how many times the camera was activated by passing vehicles. Although this number is not exact, it is most likely a low indicator of how many vehicles pass on a daily basis, as sometimes multiple vehicles pass at one time, only causing one activation, or event. Over the past 10 days, please note there have been approximately 190-400 events per day.”
Though the bridge has been deemed safe to cross for vehicles weighing 8 tons or less per a structure inspection, inventory and appraisal sheet from the AOT, a photograph provided by Poultney resident Earle Provin showed a large fuel truck having just crossed the bridge.
Chris Keyser, former owner of Keyser Energy, provided some background on the average weight of fuel trucks which, though they can vary in size, tend to be around 30,000 pounds.
The 8-ton limit for the bridge is equivalent to 16,000 pounds.
“That’s not legal,” Keyser said of fuel trucks crossing a bridge with an 8-ton weight limit. “You can’t do that.”
A provided video showed a Sam’s U-Save truck driving toward the bridge, and Alan Parrott, owner of Sam’s U-Save Fuels, said they tell their drivers not to use the East Poultney Bridge.
“They shouldn’t be going across it,” Parrott said. “There’s a weight limit.”
Tom Stevens, sales and delivery representative for Marcell Oil Co., said he’s aware of weight limits in the towns he delivers to, such as Mount Holly, Ludlow and Manchester, and avoids places where he knows his truck is too heavy to cross.
“(Drivers) are generally aware of the limits as long as they are posted clearly,” Stevens said. Greer wrote in an email that she saw the Sam’s U-Save truck cross the bridge Thursday morning, along with a Marcell fuel truck, which she said crossed the bridge twice, and provided footage showing a transport truck with three axles and a bed with large metal containers on it passing Greer’s house toward the bridge.
Donaldson said whenever reports are made to the town about vehicles surpassing the weight limit of the bridge, town officials call the alleged companies and inform them about the weight limit.
McCoy praised the actions of the town and acknowledged that bridge repairs are expensive, and she wasn’t sure that folks on either side of the bridge were prepared to tolerate closure of the bridge.
“Every bridge in every town is in bad shape,” she said. “We were lucky we got the Vermont Route 140 bridge done. We had to fight to keep that on the schedule it was. Short of stationing a constable or police officer (at the bridge), the town is doing as much as they can possibly do.”
