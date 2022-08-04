POULTNEY — It’s the summer of public input for folks in Poultney as the town wants to hear from its people about how to turn the community into a recreational hub for the region.
“Where the public can get involved is, we’re going to be hosting a few outreach events this summer, including a pop-up demonstration in downtown Poultney,” said Devon Neary, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission.
The “Town to Trails” effort is essentially a master plan for how to connect the town’s hiking and biking trails to its downtown, letting the two feed off each other to make the place more vibrant as well as draw visitors, said Neary.
People can visit bit.ly/0804Trails to take a survey and offer input, however, there will be several other forms of public outreach occurring this summer as well, he said. Those behind the Town to Trails plan will be at public events, as well as distributing fliers, posters and postcards.
“It’s really working to build on Poultney’s 2021 Recreation Economy for Rural Communities (RERC) project, which was a really nice community driven planning process that highlighted downtown improvements, linkages to trails and recreation economy development,” said Neary. “And we took those priorities from the RERC and are now focusing those down into specific projects like linking the town to the trail systems, building Poultney’s sense of place — especially in the downtown — creating the outdoors and reinventing Poultney as the southwest kingdom of Vermont and the outdoor recreation hub of our region.”
Towns to Trails is funded by a grant from the state’s Better Connections program, which involved the Agency of Transportation, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development and the Department of Health. It’s led by town officials, a local steering committee and the regional planning commission.
Poultney was among three towns in the state awarded this grant in the last fiscal year. Its share was $75,000, according to Neary. This is only the second time such a grant has been awarded in Rutland County. The last one went to West Rutland and Rutland Town to better connect them along Business Route 4.
Neary said Towns to Trails will use several other Poultney-centered planning efforts to identify various projects. The goal is to have it wrapped up by next spring.
“We’re working with the consultant DuBois and King creating designs and we’re also working with Community Workshop, which is a public engagement and outreach consultant, so between the two of those they’re helping lead this effort and are going to provide the town with a nice master plan and roadmap moving forward,” Neary said.
Connectivity and infrastructure are foremost in the minds of many people in Poultney, said Caitrin Maloney, co-owner of Sustainable Trailworks, a company that specializes in building bicycle and pedestrian trails. She came to Poultney with her husband in 2018 to build trails for Slate Valley Trails and has been involved with these local planning efforts.
“I have an interest in leveraging the trails and outdoor recreation to help the local economy and community in general,” she said. “One of the things we worked on, one of the major goals, was connectivity and infrastructure. We wanted to look at improving alternative transportation in the town and in the village, and connect the folks in the village to the trail network.”
While she’s interested in hearing what townsfolk think about what ought to be done, many have expressed support for an outdoor hub located in the downtown area.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.