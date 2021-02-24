POULTNEY — Voters will be asked to adopt a general fund budget calling for the spending of $1,367,224, minus a surplus of $104,250. The proposed highway budget calls for spending $864,746.
According to the town report, last year’s general fund budget called for spending $1,294,854. The previous highway budget was $786,854.
There are no contested races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.