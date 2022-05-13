POULTNEY — The town-wide yard sale is coming soon and the local chamber of commerce is reminding folks there’s still time to register and reserve space on Main Street.
The yard sale is June 4. Applications for a Main Street spot are available on the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce website, poultneyareachamber.com, by contacting the chamber at poultneyvtchamber@gmail.com, or by phone at 802-287-2010.
People can also stop in at The Original Vermont Store and talk to Nicole Austin-Arbuckle.
According to the chamber, there will be a Great Potato Bake for anyone who’s hungry, as well as the Dancing Potato for entertainment. Other food vendors will be out as well, and the chamber encourages people to visit the town’s restaurants. Visitors can also tour the new Hannah Wood Carving Exhibit, check out Stone Valley Arts, see what’s going at the Historical Society, and explore Lake St. Catherine. The Welcome Center at the Stonebridge Building has a wealth of information for visitors, too.
