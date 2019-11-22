The chairwoman of a legislative council on poverty said she heard something new Thursday at a meeting in Rutland City: direct cash assistance to those in need.
The idea came out, along with many others, at a forum held by the Advisory Council on Child Poverty and Strengthening Families. Sen. Debbie Ingram, D-Williston, is chairwoman of the council.
“I think the direct cash is a very interesting idea that we ought to talk about, and I think I might actually encourage a little discussion about that in the council,” Ingram said. “That was something new that I hadn’t thought about, like a pilot program somewhere.”
The council met at Rutland Middle School and invited dozens of people from agencies that have some hand in assisting those dealing with poverty. After some opening remarks by council members, those assembled broke into groups and talked about three questions: What are the biggest challenges facing Vermonters in poverty? What works well to help lift Vermonters out of poverty? And what doesn’t work well to lift people out of poverty?
“We heard a lot of the same things we’ve been talking about in our council meetings, but it’s good to get the affirmation that we’re on the right track,” said Ingram. “We have in the past supported the minimum wage increase and paid family leave — I think we heard that again tonight. We’ll continue to support that. We made a big change to the child care program last year and we’re beginning to see the effects of that.”
Common themes raised by the groups involved issues surrounding work and income, child care, housing and vehicle expenses, and getting aid services to work better together.
“We had for biggest challenges, jobs, well-paying jobs, but we need to define what that means without hurting people trying to get off the systems,” said Caprice Hover, executive director of United Way of Rutland County.
Hover was referring to what’s commonly called the “benefits cliff,” where people on assistance programs are discouraged from taking incremental steps to improve their income for fear of losing needed benefits.
Employers needing to be more flexible was another common topic.
“People are actually proud when they get jobs, but when you’re getting back in, it needs to have flexibility so they’re not losing it if they have to go to a doctor’s appointment or court,” Hover said.
Low pay and high cost of living was another issue raised.
“The biggest challenge we have listed here, the rents are too high,” said House Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland City. “Monthly dollars can run out immediately after paying the rent and probably won’t cover other bills. What we can earn in Vermont compared to the cost of housing is unreasonable. Elsewhere you can earn more and pay less. The cost of gas and insurance on vehicles is too high, especially when you factor in the high cost of housing.”
He said flexible work schedules, sick days, better public transit, more day care services, and perhaps paid apprenticeship programs would alleviate these problems.
Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D-Rutland, said her group came up with improving housing and child care options, but also doing more to train workers.
“Workforce development is a huge issue now. We have so few people in the pipeline and a lot of us are retiring, so we certainly need people who are going to be able to take those places,” said Hooker. “Training, training, training and retraining for people who’ve lost jobs and need to be able to work in a different field.”
Ingram said the council’s goal has two purposes.
“The first is to identify and examine structural issues in Vermont that lead to families living in poverty and prevent families from moving out of poverty, and the second is to advance policies that help families to get out of poverty, to mitigate the effects of childhood poverty, and reduce the instances of childhood poverty,” Ingram said, at the start of the forum. “We meet during the off-season when the Legislature is not meeting, so we’ve been meeting over the summer and fall, and we like to get out into a community at least once a year, so that’s why we’re here with you tonight. We want to hear from you and what your experiences have been.”
