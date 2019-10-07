KILLINGTON — The owner of a local ski resort has announced the expansion of what to some might sound like an unlikely partnership between itself and a tire company.
POWDR, which owns Killington Ski Resort and Pico Mountain, among several others across the country, announced last week it’ll be continuing and expanding its work with Nokian Tyres, a tire company based in Nokia, Finland.
The partnership began in 2017 and has been renewed for another three years, POWDR announced in a release last week.
Courtney DiFiore, spokeswoman for Killington Ski Resort and Pico, said in an interview Monday that guests at the resorts will see the continuation of the green tire giveaway promotion, where guests at the resort can win a free set of tires.
Last year, a green tire was hidden away in various locations around the resort. Those who followed the resort’s social media accounts were given clues about where the green tire could be found. If they found it, they won a free set of tires, said DiFiore. The resort did this about four times during the season and will be doing so again.
Nokian Tyres will also be at many of the resort’s events in the coming years giving away branded items like hats while offering educational materials about winter tires. DiFiore said Nokian Tyres and POWDR, while being from different industries, have similar brands and target the same customers. POWDR markets towards the outdoor adventure crowd, as does Nokain, with much of the latter’s marketing centered around people getting to and from their winter recreation areas safely.
Other POWDR resorts involved with Nokian are Copper Mountain and Eldora in Colorado, Mt. Bachelor in Oregon, and Snowbird in Utah.
“Nokian Tyres has been a great and complementary partner to POWDR’s mountain resorts in our pursuit to enable the adventure lifestyle,” said Steve Metcalf, POWDR vice president of partnerships, in a release. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Nokian Tyres while continuing to share their important safety and performance benefits with our hard-charging resort communities.”
Friday was also when the mountain began making snow, said DiFiore. Snow was laid down at the top of Rime and Reason trails, as well as Superstar. Last year, snowmaking didn’t begin until mid-October.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.