Green Mountain Power is telling its customers that a storm expected to impact the area into Thursday afternoon may knock out power.
“Travel could be tough and slow going and we are urging customers to be careful if they’re on the roads, and to be safe if there are outages. Stay away from any downed lines or trees — call us,” said Eric Lemery, leader of GMP Field Operations, in a statement. “We track multiple forecasts for days in advance of weather events like this and we will be in position to respond as swiftly and safely as we can for customers.”
The storm is expected to bring high winds and heavy snow in higher elevations, according to the power company.
The National Weather Service forecast, as of Wednesday afternoon, called for rain and snow showers before noon on Thursday, becoming all snow in the afternoon. It could be heavy at times, with temperatures in the high 20s by evening. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph.
