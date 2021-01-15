PROCTOR — A Pownal man is expected to be arraigned in Rutland criminal court on Feb. 22 after a July 9 crash on West Street in Proctor, in which he was the driver and killed a Pownal woman.
Two other women in the 2000 Saab 9-3, who were both from Rutland, were injured.
Gage Capen, 21, of Pownal, was cited on Wednesday for three counts of grossly negligent driving.
According to a release from the Vermont State Police, Capen was driving south on West Street on July 9 when he lost control of the car. It went off the road, flipping multiple times before coming to rest on its roof.
Kianna E. Peters, 18, of Pownal, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash was reported around 3:20 a.m.
Capen, who had been wearing his seat belt, was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said Tatiana Goulette, 23, and Kassandra Broadman, 18, both of Rutland, were not wearing seat belts. Each was thrown from the car. They were also taken to RRMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A release sent on Wednesday night said civil violations are pending against Capen.
