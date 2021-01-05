A Pownal man is facing a felony charge after police accused him of assaulting a woman on New Year’s Day in Rutland Town.
Justin T. Pogue, 26, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
Pogue was released without bail under conditions ordered by the judge.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Cpl. Mark Busier, of the Vermont State Police, who said he went to Rutland Regional Medical Center on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. to meet with an alleged victim of domestic assault that was being treated at the hospital.
Busier said he spoke with a woman who said Pogue had assaulted her at a Rutland Town hotel on Friday between 5:30 and 7 p.m.
The woman told Busier she wanted to provide a statement and that she was working with a crisis worker to obtain a relief from abuse order from the court.
Busier said he noticed some swelling and a scratch on her forehead and bruising on each arm. Photographs were taken of the injuries, the affidavit stated.
The woman told Busier she was afraid of Pogue during the alleged incident. She said he choked her and she told him she was having a hard time breathing, but he said he didn’t care, according to the affidavit.
The woman said she believed Pogue was still in the hotel room and gave police permission to enter.
In her statement, the woman said she had been outside the hotel room and when she went in, Pogue attacked her unprovoked. She said he called her a “lying, cheating bitch.”
The woman said there was a fight, and she tried to escape the room but ran into the door. She said Pogue forced her into the hall and told her they were going to the nearby supermarket but allegedly threatened to start hitting her again.
The affidavit stated the woman told police her phone and computer were broken during the alleged incident.
Busier said he spoke with Pogue on Saturday around 3 p.m. He said Pogue admitted there had been an incident involving him and the woman on Friday at the hotel.
“Pogue was vague concerning what occurred but stated it was a verbal altercation only,” Busier wrote in the affidavit.
According to Busier, after Pogue was taken to the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police to be processed, he learned that Pogue had a prior conviction for domestic assault. Busier did not provide a date for the alleged prior conviction.
Busier said Pogue was cited to come to court and released but given an order telling him not to have contact with the victim.
The felony charge against Pogue is punishable by up to 15 years in jail if he is convicted. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum prison term of 18 months in jail.
