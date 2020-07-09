PROCTOR — A Pownal woman is dead following a rollover crash Thursday on West Street that saw several other people sent to the hospital.
According to State Police at 3:18 a.m. troopers from the Rutland barracks responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash with people trapped in the vehicle and some thrown out of it.
Police said the vehicle was a 2000 Saab 9-3, driven by Gage Capen, 21, of Pownal. He was wearing his seat belt and was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland City with non-life threatening injuries. He was driving south on West Street when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the road, flipping multiple times before coming to rest on its roof.
Kianna E. Peters, 18, of Pownal, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was not wearing a seat belt.
Neither were Tatiana Goulette, 23, and Kassandra Broadman, 18, both of Rutland City, wearing seat belts. Each was thrown from the vehicle and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to RRMC.
State Police were assisted by Rutland Town Police, Regional Ambulance Service, and the Proctor, Rutland Town, and Rutland City fire departments.
