WALLINGFORD — Pat Pranger has been re-appointed to the Select Board, a move some aren’t happy with.
Pranger was appointed at the Monday board meeting after a 3-1 vote. Chair Nelson Tift and Select Board members Rose Regula and Bruce Duchesne voted for the appointment, while Kathy Luzader voted “no.”
Pranger was appointed to fill a position left vacant by the recent resignation of John McClallen. She first came on the board in 2019, having been appointed to fill a seat left vacant by the resignation of Gary Fredette.
Earlier this year, Pranger lost her seat to Luzader in a three-way race also involving Anthony Petrossi. Luzader got 258 votes, Petrossi 144 and Pranger 89.
Wallingford resident Shannon Pytlik wasn’t pleased with Pranger’s reappointment, owing to an exchange the two had about Facebook in 2020.
Pytlik said Friday that she took issue with a captioned photo, referred to in online nomenclature as a “meme,” that Pranger had posted during the confirmation hearings for United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
During the hearings, Kavanaugh was accused by Christine Blasey Ford of sexually assaulting her in the 1980s; he was also accused of sexual misconduct by two other women. Kavanaugh denied all of the allegations.
The meme in question is an image of a woman in a white tank top, her arms outstretched, with her back facing the viewer. The caption above her reads, “Strong women don’t play victim, don’t make themselves look pitiful and don’t point fingers. They stand and they deal.” The words are attributed to “Mandy Hale.”
Pytlik said she shared the post and asked others what they thought of it.
“That was posted in relation to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, so I was just kind of taken aback by that, I was like, whoa, it’s crazy a woman would think that about a rape situation, that women shouldn’t complain about it and should just basically shut up and be quiet, so I had posted that, she must have heard about it through the grapevine and went to my page and just started posting (expletive) about my kids, about their hair, how they looked like girls, how they looked ridiculous, how that went out in the ’70s, she called me a bimbo.”
Pytlik showed the Herald screenshots she’d taken of online conversations with Pranger.
“If they are boys then why do they look like two little girls with the long hair!! That went out in the ’60s. They look ridiculous.” reads one message. Another, “Bimbo …. Why don’t you get a life and quit trolling my FB page. I don’t owe you or your two “girls” any apology for my views or my morals or my life. Forever Trump.”
Pytlik said Pranger also called her a “loser” in an email.
According to Pytlik, she started a change.org petition calling for Pranger’s resignation, but the board never acted on it despite it getting 295 signatures.
On Friday, Pranger said she doesn’t personally know Pytlik.
“I wouldn’t know the girl if I fell over her on the street. I have never met her, I do not know her. And she’s just got some, she’s just got it in,” said Pranger.
According to Pranger, she apologized for her remarks on Front Porch Forum where a discussion about it was taking place.
“I had just made some meme, some re-posted meme, and it was at the Kavanaugh hearings, and I just said, that’s pretty much what I did. I posted it, and my feeling was I thought they were dredging up a lot of old crap against him, so I, without anything else, I posted that,” said Pranger.
According to Pranger, Pytlik looked back two years on her Facebook timeline to find the post.
“She went back, and she dredged a bunch of them, and she started saying, ‘look at this, this person, this is disgusting, can you believe she says this?’ And then everybody started piling on,” said Pranger.
The online turmoil came to Pranger’s attention via another board member, she said.
“And so I said, buzz off, buster, you and your two girls, and I said that her kids looked like girls. And so that, oh, my God, and what she did was everything I did, had posted two years ago, she screenshot them all. So that was it, I shut up, she kept going, and that grew in and they said wait until elections. And that was the whole thing, eight months later, come election they came out of the woodwork again and started putting on Front (Porch) Forum and posting and said I was disgusting and unfit. And I just kept my mouth shut because I had made a stupid-ass comment, I apologized for it in public, I said it was stupid ….”
According to Pranger, people defending her got flak for it online, leading her to block the Facebook accounts of the people involved.
“That’s the story, but it’s gone crazy, it’s gone 2-and-a-half years, I don’t know what you can do besides cut off my head and put it on a pike in the middle of town or something,” she said.
Pranger said she’ll do her best to assist the town in the months leading to the March elections. She said she has a strong financial background, being a certified public accountant, and wants to help with the budget as well as how to allocate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Besides Pranger, four others submitted letters of interest to be appointed to the Select Board. They were Eric DePhillips, Thomas Cummings, Carolyn Behrendt and Bill Brooks.
Brooks was board chair until 2019 when he was defeated by McClallen by nine votes.
Tift said Friday each candidate was interviewed separately by the board in executive session.
“I’ve been on the board for a dozen years, I think everyone we’ve ever interviewed, whether it’s been for a position or an elected post or whatever, to my knowledge, it’s always been done in executive session,” he said.
He supported Pranger’s appointment because of her financial background and the fact the board is heading into budgeting season, and has to make choices on ARPA funding.
“She’s being appointed for a four-month period, which will come up for election at election time, and at that time she’ll have to run, and I felt that at that time the townspeople will have a choice if they want to continue with her or whether they decide to go with another candidate,” he said.
Tift said the board was aware of the online matter with Pranger.
“At the time it happened there was very minor discussion about it on the board,” he said. “We kind of felt that it was a personal matter between two people that became subject to this cancel culture. I really don’t think I can speak for the other members of the board. Myself, I felt the whole thing was unfortunate.”
Luzader said Friday she voted against entering into executive session to interview board candidates, feeling it was anti-transparency.
“My reason for not (appointing Pranger) was that Pat was voted out in the last election, and that I felt that Wallingford had voted, and they voted not to have her,” said Luzader. “And to put her back was not what the voters wanted. What the voters wanted was change and we had three other candidates we could select from who are newer and quite honestly younger. It would help make the board more diverse.”
Though she didn’t support Pranger’s appointment, she feels they can work well on the board together.
“I hope the people in any town pay attention to what happens in their town because that’s the only way you can have a say on what’s happening,” she said. “If you like the direction things are going in, you can vote for that, and if you’re not pleased with what’s happening you can always use your vote to express your opinion.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.