COLCHESTER — The state’s largest electric utility is preparing for a wet, windy Halloween.
Green Mountain Power said Wednesday it’s preparing to deal with some severe weather starting Thursday night going into Friday. The National Weather Service, as of Wednesday afternoon, posted a flood watch for Vermont for between 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday. According to GMP, forecasters were calling for up to three inches of rain and winds more than 50 mph during that period.
“We track multiple forecasts and will respond to possible outages as quickly and as safely as we can,” said Mike Burke, chief field operations executive for GMP, in a statement. “The ground will be saturated with all of that rain, so the wind could possibly do more damage to trees and lines. We’re reminding customers to be alert if they have to be outside during the storm, to not drive over water-covered roads, and to stay away from any downed lines or trees.”
GMP customers can call 888-835-4672 to report an outage.
