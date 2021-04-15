FAIR HAVEN — Town police will hold a prescription drug take back event between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 24 at 3 North Park Place. Unused prescriptions, over the counter medications, animal medications, vape pens and cartridges are accepted. Masks or face coverings are required. One does not have to be a town resident to participate.
Prescription drug take back event set for April 24
Keith Whitcomb
Reporter
