BURLINGTON — The Preservation Trust of Vermont has been awarded $747,000 from the National Park Service, according to Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Leahy’s office made the announcement Tuesday. The money is from the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program, which Leahy said he created.
Leahy said in a statement that “Vermont’s successes again have offered a model for an important federal program to help boost economic development in rural areas across the country,. I was proud to work with the Preservation Trust of Vermont to take the vision for this program and make it a reality at the national level. I know the Trust will help communities use these dollars to make a lasting impacts in communities across Vermont.”
Paul Bruhn, executive director of the Preservation Trust of Vermont, said he’s appreciative of Leahy’s efforts.
“We are thrilled to have received this grant from the Park Service. It’s going to help us support really critical community preservation projects throughout the state of Vermont, and this program will be a boost for several communities throughout the state,” he said in the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.