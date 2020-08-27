Nearly a year after the death of its co-founder and longtime leader, the Preservation Trust of Vermont has named its new permanent executive director.
Ben Doyle, of Montpelier, will helm the organization beginning Oct. 5. Doyle was born in New York but came to Sutton at the age of 4. He is currently the northern Vermont area director at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
He’ll take over for interim Executive Director Liz Gamache, a member of the trust’s board of directors who led the group after the death of Paul Bruhn in September 2019.
“The work of the Preservation Trust is really about empowering communities, but it’s also about building community along the way, and those places and spaces that small towns love, those are manifestations of their values,” he said.
Preservation Trust of Vermont got its start in 1980 and has since worked to preserve historic buildings all over the state.
“To me, having grown up in a small town and worked for a number of years in rural communities, it’s really about empowering local people to achieve a shared vision,” said Doyle, saying his professional life has always been angled towards helping locals achieve their shared goals. “And there’s no better platform in the state of Vermont from which to do that than the Preservation Trust.”
Doyle said he often worked alongside Bruhn on projects, traveling together all over the state to different communities. Seeing Bruhn and the Preservation Trust of Vermont work is what attracted him to the job.
“Vermont is really just one big small town. When there’s a project going on, whether it’s in Bennington or Canaan or Pownal, I really valued PTV as a partner in my work at Rural Development,” Doyle said. “They’re nimble and creative, and it’s an exciting and fun place to work.”
He said Vermont towns have dedicated, smart people in them who often simply need an ally to point them in the right direction. That’s where PTV comes in.
Doyle said he never considered the position while Bruhn was alive, unable to imagine anyone else filling that role, but after Bruhn passed, Gamache convinced him to apply.
Doyle will lead the trust during a global pandemic that has cast a great deal of doubt over nearly everyone’s lives.
“I really believe this is as pivotal a moment as the Back to the Land movement, as the construction of the interstate highway system, this is an enormous opportunity for Vermont to welcome new people, but we really have to have both the physical infrastructure, like wastewater in our downtowns to support economic development, but we also need to have the cultural competency and infrastructure. We need to have a strong community that can welcome people,” he said.
While its impact on the economy has been devastating, the pandemic may also highlight the importance of public gathering spaces and buildings, said Doyle. People naturally want places where they can come together, and there will be a time when they can do so again, he said.
“We are thrilled for Ben to lead PTV into the next 40 years and to ensure that it remains true to Paul Bruhn’s founding vision for the organization: as a trusted friend and resource to communities working to save and revitalize the buildings and places they love,” said Neale Lunderville, chairman of the trust’s board of directors, in a prepared statement. “The Preservation Trust is strong and its mission so important for Vermont, particularly during this pivotal time. With Ben’s leadership, we look forward to continuing PTV’s good work with commitment and confidence.”
He thanked Gamache for her service, as well.
“She was truly heaven-sent,” he stated, also offering appreciation to all of those involved in the search process.
According to the trust, in addition to his USDA roles throughout the years, Doyle has been a high school educator, Peace Corps administrator, served as chairman of Vermont Humanities, been president of the Vermont Community Development Association, and served on the boards of the VSECU and the Public Assets Institute.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.