Price Chopper and Tops Markets have announced they are merging.
The companies released a joint statement on Monday saying the merger will double their collective footprint in the Northeast.
Both companies are based in New York but have locations throughout Vermont.
A new parent company will be formed, with Scott Grimmett serving as the chief executive officer. Grimmett is president and CEO of Price Chopper.
Frank Curci, who serves as chairman and CEO for Tops Markets, will serve on the new parent company’s board of directors, and will act as consultant during the merger.
Leading Price Chopper — along with Market 32 and its other brands — will be Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper’s current vice president of merchandising, marketing, and store operations. Leading Tops Markets will be John Persons, the chain’s current president and CEO.
The new company will be based in Schenectady, New York. Price Chopper and Tops will keep their respective bases in Schenectady and Williamsville.
“This merger marks a major step forward and collectively elevates our ability to compete on every level,” Grimmett stated in the release. “It leverages increased value for our customers; advances shared opportunities for innovation; fortifies the depth of our workforce, community and trade partnerships; and ultimately accelerates our capacity to deliver a distinctively modern and convenient shopping experience.”
Curci stated that both companies have long believed that this merger is what makes sense.
“We look forward to working closely with the Price Chopper/Market 32 team and together becoming an even stronger competitor with more scale, as we continue serving our customers and communities” he stated.
The companies stated that the merger is expected to finalize in the next several months, and is subject to regulatory approval and other usual closing conditions.
They did not disclose any financial information about the merger.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
