In Rutland County, Social Tinkering and the new Rutland Plus collaborative will be celebrating Pride Month by hosting several events and projects to elevate support and visibility for LGBTQ+ community members.
Activities include a family-friendly Pride event on June 17 at the Chaffee Art Center, a Rainbow Tree project in partnership with local business Mountain Music and a second year of episodes of the Crystal Queer QA podcast series posted at socialtinkering.org/crystalqueerqapodcast online.
In a statement, Karley Haven, a founding member of Rutland Plus, expressed appreciation for the work being done to mark Pride Month as a long-time Rutland resident and a LGBTQIA+ person.
“By allowing LGBTQIA+ people to be visible and heard, it shows that we are welcome and supported in this community,” Haven said.
Last year, the founding members of Rutland Plus, one of two collaboratives organized and facilitated by Social Tinkering, started the “All Are Welcome Here” campaign.
With more than $5,000 raised from community members in two weeks, they were able to purchase and install Pride banners downtown. Rutland Regional Medical Center hung their own version of the banners. The campaign also produced hundreds of yard signs and thousands of stickers to give away.
Eric Briere, operations manager at Awesome Graphics said in a statement that staff were “proud to be a part of this inclusive social movement and its simple yet beautiful message.”
The banners will be hung again this year. Rutland Plus is working with any interested businesses, organizations and communities in Rutland County to display the banners. Anyone interested in becoming part of the campaign, can email socialtinkeringvt@gmail.com.
Awesome Graphics and Phoenix Books have free yard signs available. Rutland Plus is accepting donations through the Social Tinkering website to print more stickers.
Jeanette Langston, the founder of Social Tinkering, said in a statement she has gotten questions about the purpose of Pride Month.
“The statistics demonstrate why and if you hear one story or know one person who is LGBTQ+ you will hear why, just from the experiences folks have on a daily basis. We need to and can do better for these folks here in Rutland, in Vermont and throughout the United States,” Langston said.
Information on Rutland Plus and all Pride activities can be found at socialtinkering.org/rutlandplus and on Facebook and Instagram @socialtinkering and @allarewelcomehererutlandvt.
