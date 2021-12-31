PROCTOR — Voters will be asked to approve a $1,476,142 general fund budget come March.
The Select Board voted unanimously on Monday to adopt the budget, which according to Town Manager Michael Ramsey is increased by $8,700 from last year.
Ramsey has been town manager since August.
In October, the board decided the town would hire its own people for its water and sewer department, a move that was expected to result in some cost savings. That appears to have borne out, according to Ramsey, who said one of the ways the town was able to keep the budget relatively flat was by spreading out more predictable costs.
“Ultimately this resulted in reduction of labor and insurance expenditures which allowed for increases for training for lifeguards and raises for returning lifeguards, 3% raises for full-time staff and extra reserves for a new fire truck in the future,” he said Thursday.
This was a fairly straightforward, easy budgeting process, he said.
“There were no serious cuts in the budget. We didn’t have to trim any serious fat. I think that has to do with being able to allocate some of these funds across the different budgets,” he said.
Select Board Chair Judy Frazier said the board is pleased with how this budget came together.
“It was actually extremely easy, definitely compared to prior years,” she said. “The length of time taken was much less than normal, just the preparation, the presentation, I think was just a lot easier to grasp and go through. Everybody was on the same page pretty much. We didn’t make too many cuts, we actually hardly made any. People’s asks weren’t always granted, because of the budget we wanted to keep it like last year’s, pretty much, with the same bottom line.”
She said some wanted more money for the town pool, but the board didn’t feel it could justify the expense.
“It had a higher budget than last year and we felt we just couldn’t justify that for the coming year, so we’re still maintaining it, and we offered a little more for them to help function and get more people in, but I think that was the only area,” she said.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
