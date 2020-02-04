PROCTOR — The owners of the former Vermont Marble Co. building at 61 Main St. hope to entice the Select Board into moving town offices there.
The idea has been thought about before, but the current owners, the New Vermont Marble Co., are pitching the idea that the town would own all or part of the first floor and become part of a condominium-like association with other businesses yet to occupy the structure.
The board was given a tour of the building Tuesday at a special meeting with Paul Carroccio, one of the New Vermont Marble Co.’s principal owners.
He floated the idea to the board at its Jan. 27 meeting after sending it a letter with his proposal.
On Tuesday, Carroccio told board members the 30,500-square-foot building is in excellent condition, having had new boilers, emergency systems, an elevator and roof put in by its former owners. It has four floors. The floor being shown to the town is considered the first floor, with a ground floor below and two above.
He said none of the walls are load-bearing and can be removed as desired to create meeting spaces and other rooms, there’s an existing vault for town records, and the elevator wouldn’t need much work to be usable for the town’s purposes. All asbestos has been removed, there’s little if any wood to rot, the heating works and the place has been maintained well.
Carroccio said a few catering businesses have expressed interest in the ground floor, as there’s room to put in a loading dock and space for storage.
The upper floors, he said, could be used for apartments or could also serve well for offices. It was suggested to Carroccio that he also approach the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, which oversees schools in Proctor, Poultney, Rutland Town, Middletown Springs, West Rutland and Wells, to see if it might want part of the first floor.
The board reconvened at the current town office, another former Vermont Marble Co. building, and after some discussion decided to have some facts and figures available to discuss with townspeople at town meeting in March.
Board members expressed the sentiment that this could be a good move, though there are many details to sort out.
Selectwoman Carrie Dougherty said planned renovations for the existing town office building would make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, but little else, leaving existing problems with meeting and parking space unsolved.
Asked for his opinion by the board, Town Manager Stan Wilbur said a similar idea was floated in the past, but was rejected because the town didn’t want to be a landlord. He said what’s being offered here is different, as the town would own only its portion of the building.
Selectman Tom Hogan said the building is in good shape, but some research needs to be done on what such an action might cost so it can be talked about with townspeople at town meeting.
During the tour, Carroccio said one of the New Vermont Marble Co. owners, Keith Knapp, was eyeing the space for a CBD-oil extraction business, but according to Knapp’s research, if that’s what happens there, then legally no other business can be there at the same time. This presents an issue, as the building is large for what Knapp is contemplating. Carroccio said he and the other company owners plan to meet soon and make a decision about their hemp-processing prospects.
The building was owned by Omya until 2014 when that company donated it, along with 39 Main St., to College of St. Joseph, which was eyeing the buildings for a medical program. That didn’t pan out — the college ultimately closed in 2019 — and an auction was held in fall 2018. Both buildings sold, but the buyer for 61 Main St. didn’t complete the transaction, leading to a second auction in spring 2019, when it was bought for $35,211 by the New Vermont Marble Co. The auction company, Tranzon Auction Properties, assessed the property at $500,050.
