PROCTOR — The Select Board has ordered the impounding of two German shepherds after their owners were found to have repeatedly violated the town’s animal ordinance.
“We have had numerous involvements with the address at 22 Gibbs St. as owned by Alexander and Tiana Maranville,” said Rutland County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Daniel Pennington, at a June 10 hearing. “They’re the owners of two fairly young, I’d imagine, German shepherds. At this point I don’t believe either of them are registered with the town. Last I spoke with (Town Manager Stan Wilbur) and the town clerk, one had been paid for but hadn’t had their vaccination records supplied at the time when they came in to pay for the licensing.”
Neither Alexander Maranville nor Tiana Maranville were present at the hearing. Attempts to reach them Tuesday and Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Wilbur said Wednesday that deputies went to 22 Gibbs St. on June 11 where they learned one of the dogs had been turned over to the Rutland County Humane Society. The other dog is no longer at the property, and is believed to have been removed from town. Wilbur said he doesn’t know anything more about the second dog.
“Within the last 12 months, as written by town ordinance, we’ve been tracking a number of cases involving dogs being at large within the town, primarily in the area of Gibbs Street and other residences on Gibbs Street,” Pennington, said at the June 10 meeting. “During that time we’ve tracked approximately six different cases that we started based off animal complaints in that area, each of which I gave a printout to the Select Board. Each case as printed out is from our database system and lists basically the caller, who was involved with that, and who the primary officer of response was.”
Pennington said he and another deputy have handled several complaints about the two Gibbs Street dogs over the past year. He said the way dog-at-large complaints are typically handled is the owner is located, given a verbal warning, and if there are subsequent offences tickets are issued. He said Alexander Maranville and Tiana Maranville were issued three verbal warnings and three tickets over the past 12 months.
Pennington said for a ticket to be written, the responding officer has to have witnessed the violation, or another person who witnessed it has to sign their name to a statement. Sometimes this prevents a ticket from being issued, as people are reluctant to complain on record about their neighbors, but in this case the reports were all substantiated, one with video, which he showed to the board.
“In this case we had some pretty good callers and complainants, just about every time we’ve dealt with them for a ticket we’ve gotten statements from people willing to back the ticket up,” he said.
He said the two German shepherds have not bitten anyone, but their behavior while running loose has caused concern. He said people have felt the need to place obstacles between themselves and the dog. He said the video he received shows someone putting a bicycle between them and the animals.
He said he’s also spoken to officials at Proctor Elementary School, which is near the area where the dogs were often sighted. Pennington said school officials were concerned for the safety of students walking to and from school. He said the dogs have not been seen on school property.
Pennington said the third ticket was issued at the end of May.
“The response I’ve gotten from these folks is not what I would consider overly contrite or positive,” he said. “They are aware of the issues and the issues have continued.”
He said fines don’t appear to be effecting any change in the situation.
“At this point, I’m coming before the Select Board to see if we can look at what other options we might be able to have in getting these dogs under control,” he said. “I don’t believe issuing a municipal ticket time and time again is going to rectify the problem.”
Selectman Ben Curtis made the motion to find Alexander Maranville and Tiana Maranville in violation of the animal ordinance and to order the sheriff’s department to impound the two dogs 22 Gibbs St. Selectwoman Carrie Dougherty seconded the motion, which was approved unanimously.
