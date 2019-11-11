PROCTOR — Proposed changes to the Town Office renovation plans will cost much more than expected — too much, according to the Select Board.
The board was briefed on the situation at a special meeting on Nov. 5 by Town Manager Stan Wilbur. The board met to discuss the renovation issues plus some other items. At the end of the discussion, the board decided to meet with the project’s architect, Ed Clark, of NBF Architects, at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
In June, voters approved a bond for $330,000 with the expectation that some existing town funds would be used, plus grant funding. Voters also approved a project that would shore up the stone wall in front of the building.
Wilbur said in an interview Friday that the town received $100,000 from the state for the project, plus $20,000 in historical preservation funds. The problem, Wilbur said, is the design initially contemplated doesn’t meet the grant requirements, and so the town might lose that money if it goes forward.
Wilbur said the main sticking point was the design affected the front of the building. Under the new plan, elements have been shifted to the back of the structure and extended outward, adding greatly to the overall cost.
“That’s a pretty good jump,” said Selectman Tom Hogan at the Nov. 5 meeting.
Select Board Chairman Bruce Baccei said this is only a design estimate, that nothing will move forward without the town’s approval.
“One of the differences in the cost estimate is the addition, which you can see that was a significant jump,” said Wilbur. “He knocked 5% off the downstairs stuff, but he added considerable to the second floor, and part of that is from Historic Preservation requiring the addition on the back porch of the building instead of the front portion. And using the window downstairs as a door and the window upstairs as a door, which lengthened out the addition in order to not break through existing walls.”
Wilbur said that according to the architects, they might be able to forgo some things and bring the project in under the bond, but it could cost the town the grant funds, which were sought to lower the cost of the entire project.
Baccei said plans to renovate the heating system have already been dropped in connection with this project.
“I think it would be worthwhile to have the discussion with (Clark) at the next meeting and go over this,” he said.
The meeting Tuesday is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Proctor Free Library Community Room, according to the agenda posted to the town’s website.
A smaller bond for the same project was defeated at Town Meeting Day. The June bond vote passed 58 to 43 and added Americans with Disabilities Act related upgrades. The Town Office was once a former Vermont Marble Company building, built sometime in the late 1800s.
