PROCTOR — The new town manager starts at the end of August.
The Select Board voted Monday to finalize a contract with Michael Ramsey, of Waynesboro, Virginia. The amendments set his starting date for Aug. 30, covers $1,500 in moving expenses, puts him on the MVP Gold Plan — the same as all other town employees — and grants him three months salary and benefits should he be terminated for any other reason besides just cause. His annual salary is $68,000.
The board has been looking for a new town manager since Greg Maggard resigned in April. Town manager duties were then given to Stan Wilbur, who came out of retirement after serving the town since 2011. As he did with Maggard, Wilbur will remain on-hand to ease the transition.
Ramsey is currently the senior utility operations coordinator for the City of Waynesboro where he oversees a $3 million budget for the Public Works Department. He works across departments to coordinate large-scale capital improvement projects.
Now 34, Ramsey spent some time in the Navy, serving aboard the USS Blue Ridge in Japan. He earned a degree in environmental studies from Randolph College in Lynchburg, Virginia, and a master’s degree in public administration from Ohio University.
“I’m an outdoorsy type of person,” he said. “I just recently got into bicycling, and I’m not too bad at horseback riding.”
He and his partner enjoy taking vacations at Vermont campgrounds, especially near Burlington. Ramsey said they’ve converted a van into a “camping-mobile” and enjoy eating food they normally can’t find in Virginia.
I chose Proctor because I’m from a small town, and I know the heartbeat of a small town community, and since I’m devoted to being a public servant for the rest of my life, it was important for me to find a place that felt like home, where I could use my skill set and be an important part of the government,” he said.
The cooler weather was also a draw.
“I might not be saying this in two or three years, but I love the snow,” he said.
The town’s beauty and the passion people have for it is also what drew him to seek a job here.
“The board has been very clear with me with one goal in particular and we’re both in agreement on this,” he said. “I will work hand in hand with the Select Board and join the ranks of town employees who have already worked very hard to meet the needs of citizens, and in that effort, build healthy relationships with the community and outside stakeholders.”
He said the town has many infrastructure projects that need tending to in order to make the town a fertile ground for businesses and development. Ramsey said he plans to do a great deal of listening and talking to people to gain the institutional knowledge he’ll need.
Interim Select Board Chair Judy Frazier said the selection process took a little longer than the board wanted but there were many candidates to look over, about 40 in all.
“He just seemed to pop out from day one, real personable, with a lot of good background with a municipality and the DPW environmental administration,” said Frazier. “He’s from a small town so there’s that compatibility too, understanding small town analytics and politics. I’m hoping this is a good fit.”
The board is hoping Ramsey will form relationships not just with those in town, but Proctor’s neighbors.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.