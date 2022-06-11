PROCTOR — It was under a sunny, clear sky that Proctor Junior Senior High School said goodbye to the Class of 2022.
Graduating senior Maggie McKearin kicked things off by welcoming her fellow graduates and their families. She also had plenty of thanks for the teachers.
“Through the many weeks of senioritis, your guidance and care has led us here all in one piece, we will always be thankful for the help you have given us,” she said, also thanking the school’s sports coaches. “Your dedication to Proctor athletics has given us the chance to succeed like many of our siblings did before us. I am forever grateful for every season, win or lose, that I got to play for Proctor.”
She reserved her largest “thank you” for the Class of 2022 itself, and recited a poem she’d written, the last few lines of which read: “So thank you, guys, I love you all with my whole heart/ And thank you to Castleton University for keeping a lot of us not to far apart/Finally, the last thing I want to say is Good luck you guys, with everything you do/Oh how lucky I was, to be a part of the class of 2022.”
It was Jennifer McLemore’s first graduation as principal of the high school. Her advice to the seniors was to ask for help when needed, like she did when writing her speech. Her advisers told her to pass along that there’s more to the world than Proctor, to be polite and kind, honest, humble, and to acknowledge that you won’t always be perfect.
McLemore’s father said to beware the price of chimneys, they’re through the roof.
“A good, old dad joke. But then he said, view your life as a four-leaf clover, the four leaves are: health, friendship, love, and financial success. Seek ways to actively improve each one and you will be fortunate,” said McLemore.
Offering the commencement address was Physical Education Teacher Tiffany Esslinger. She said the number 22 has a special significance to her, that being the number on her jersey when she played for the Johnson State Badgers in college.
“Most ironically — or not — on my 22nd birthday, I had 22 points and 22 rebounds to put me over the 1,000 mark. This special occasion was 20 years ago. Now you’re connected with me and my love of the number 22 even more,” she said. “This means you all have to promise to keep in touch. You are a special class and you’ll be remembered as such.”
Her advice for the graduates was to take care of their health, put their energy toward good things, be decent people, and “don’t practice what you don’t want to become.”
Laci French, Class of 2022 salutatorian, said she had too many memories with her classmates to fit in one speech, since some of them have known each other for as long as they can remember.
“I am thankful for each and every one of you and the time we’ve had together,” she said. “Growing up in Proctor has certainly had its ups and downs. We have been there to celebrate each other at our high points, and lift each other up at our lows. Not only have we become great friends, but we have also become a family. And today, as we celebrate each other and our accomplishments, we will also reminisce on the incredible times we have had together.”
Responsibility was a key theme in the speech given by Valedictorian Ashley Coltey.
“We’re going from the listeners to the speakers; each with our own voice and say in what we do,” she said. “It is important to remember that in order to properly enter our futures we must take responsibility for them. You control the pen that writes your story, don’t be afraid to stray away from the lines. Only you can take the black ink of challenges and reality and spin it into the golden lace of accomplishment.”
She told her classmates not to let past mistakes keep them from doing better in the future, or be afraid to fail.
“No matter what life throws at us, I’m fully confident that the Class of 2022 can overcome it,” she said.
Katelynn Regula, another senior who spoke, said she had other options when it came to high school, but chose Proctor and is glad she did.
“I still remember my first day here at Proctor, not knowing where any classrooms were and being confused by all the different staircases and hallways,” she said. “I was nervous coming into the school not being close with anyone but knowing most of my classmates had been friends since preschool. The fear quickly disappeared when everyone welcomed me with open arms.”
The Class of 2022 has felt like a family, she said.
“As I move on to (the University of Vermont), I will always be able to look back at and thank everyone here for all the experiences, lessons, and laughs,” she said. “As I walk out of here today, I know we are all ready for what the future holds.”
There were 22 students in the graduating class.
