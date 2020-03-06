PROCTOR — The Select Board is asking the governor directly to help deal with the car that’s been sitting in Otter Creek for the past several months.
At its Feb. 24 meeting, the board voted unanimously to send a letter to Governor Phil Scott explaining the situation, what the town has done to try and resolve it, and imploring Scott to have the vehicle removed.
On Nov. 4, a Chevrolet Prizm was found in Otter Creek at Sutherland Falls. It’s downstream from a Green Mountain Power hydro facility, and isn’t far from the Proctor Free Library. The Rutland County Sheriff’s Department was notified and investigated, eventually learning the vehicle belonged to a woman from Leicester. Police spoke to the woman’s significant other, who told them he was driving the car when it broke down. He left it behind, but didn’t know how it came to be in the river.
According to the board’s letter, local firefighters, including those from Rutland City, have looked at the situation and determined it’s too dangerous to send anyone to the vehicle. A meeting was held on Nov. 15 between Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) Rutland City and Proctor fire departments, and the town of Proctor. It was suggested at that meeting that the National Guard be contacted to possibly incorporate a training exercise with removing the vehicle.
“It has been three months since the car showed up in Otter Creek and as of tonight the Selectboard has not been informed of who is responsible for the car or when and how it will be removed from the creek,” reads the Feb. 24 letter. “The Selectboard is of the that Otter Creek is a water of the State and therefore it is the State’s responsibility to remove the car. Sutherland Falls where the car currently rests is is the highest falls in the state, a historical site and tourist attraction. The Board is perplexed that the car is still in the middle of the falls and implores you to have it removed.”
Rebecca Kelley, communications director for the Office of Governor Phil Scott, said the administration has received Proctor’s letter and will work with its agencies to explore options.
Sean McVeigh, chief environmental enforcement officer for the ANR, said in an interview Friday that the car can’t be reached safely where it is. Use of a crane or helicopter is out because of nearby power lines. Since the vehicle’s fluids are likely gone by now, the plan is to wait and hope high waters will push the car to a more accessible location come spring.
He said ANR is viewing this with the same eye it has towards vehicles that fall through lake ice during ice fishing season. Divers aren’t sent until the ice is melted and no recovery efforts are made that would endanger lives. He said the Proctor Select Board will likely get a response letter saying as much.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.