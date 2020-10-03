PROCTOR — A Proctor man was arrested Friday and arraigned on three charges related to child pornography, according to a statement released by the office of Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan.
Henry Lenher, 56, of Proctor, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to three felony counts and one misdemeanor count of possession of child pornography.
Judge David Fenster released Lenher without bail, but restricted his access to minors and the internet.
According to the statement, the charges were brought after a criminal investigation that included the execution of a search warrant at Lenher's home and a warrant to search online data conducted by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, or ICAC.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's cyber tipline reported a possible case of child pornography possession to law-enforcement officers, which triggered an investigation, the statement said.
As a result, Lenher was identified as the source of the allegedly illegal material.
The state's ICAC task force investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online sharing of child sexual abuse materials.
The task force investigating Lenher included personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security, the Vermont State Police and the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
